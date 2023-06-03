Brad Pitt Says Angelina Jolie Sold French Vineyard Share to Inflict Damage on Him

Brad Pitt slammed his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and accused her of selling off shares from their jointly owned pristine French vineyard called Chateau Miraval without his knowledge or consent. He claimed that this act was allegedly done to inflict damage on him, reports the Daily Mail.

Longtime actors and former spouses, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who starred in Mr. And Mrs. Smith are yet again involved in a legal battle after Pitt accused his ex-wife Jolie of selling off her half of the shares of the lovely and serene French vineyard without Pitt's prior notice or consent, back in 2021.

The duo had bought this $160 million slice of heaven three years before they tied the knot and even got married at that, particularly romantic destination in 2014. According to US Weekly, Pitt filed a lawsuit back in 2022 and the official filing mentions that Pitt is suing Jolie for illegally selling off her shares of Miraval, the French company including a chateau and a vineyard.

The Salt actress reportedly sold her Miraval shares in 2021 to a Russian businessman, Yuri Shefler, owner of the wine division at Tenute del Mondo. Pitt strongly emphasized his disgruntlement and shock that Jolie sold the said shares with complete knowledge of how much the vineyard truly meant to him and sought to disrupt all the hard work and dedication that Pitt has poured into the company.

Shefler is reportedly no ordinary businessman and uses cut-throat tactics in his dealing. The lawsuit also suggests that Shefler has been described as an "aggressive third-party competitor." Earlier, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor even tried to bargain with her for a fair deal by attempting to purchase her part of the ownership, however, even those plans were soiled upon learning that The Eternals actress had already sold the luxe vineyard in 2021.

The luxury vineyard is a true haven for fellow wine enthusiasts and is known for producing the most delicious and subtly toned wines with enriching and soothing flavors. It is also widely known for its lavish surroundings. The vineyard wasn't just designed for business but is also a destination to unwind and relax. It boasts stunning rustic interiors followed by a sublime ethos of nature's realm beneath the ethereal sun of South France.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Koichi Kamoshida

The former pair's original intention was to buy the property for their beloved family. After the couple parted ways on messy terms, the vineyard that was purchased back in 2014 for $60 million is now valued at a whopping $164 million. The two are still engaged in a rather heated custodial battle for their six children whom they co-parent. although the parents of six wonderful children may continue to be in a raging legal battle, they never let it influence the lives of their children and continue to be devoted to their kids' well-being.