Aaron Rodgers Sparks Rumors That He’s Engaged To Girlfriend Shailene Woodley With Mention In MVP Speech

Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley are reportedly getting hitched.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback sparked speculation when he mentioned a fiance in his acceptance speech for the league MVP award. The mention came as a surprise to many, as Rodgers had not been in a public relationship since splitting with Danica Patrick last year. As CBS 58 reported, the All Pro quarterback has reportedly been dating the Big Little Lies star in a quiet and long-distance relationship.

E! Online had reported on the relationship earlier in the week, citing a source who said that the couple had been keeping everything private and low-key. The report noted that Rodgers was staying focused on the Packers season, which came to an end in the NFC Championship game when his team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The outlet added that Woodley had been working in Montreal on the set of her new movie, Misanthrope.

“They have seen each other and been in touch,” the source said. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

But Rodgers appeared to have spoken recently about a new love, mentioning it in vague terms during an appearance on Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable,” Rodgers said.

“That’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Neither Rodgers nor Woodley have confirmed they are dating, however.

Rodgers has been in a number of high-profile relationships, including dating actress and television host Olivia Munn for close to three years. The pair split in 2017, with reports that the Packers quarterback didn’t like all the drama that came along with dating Munn. He reportedly started dating Patrick later that year, and there were rumors that the two might be moving toward an engagement, though they ended up splitting back in July 2020.

While he’s getting ready for marriage, some NFL insiders believe that Rodgers is headed to a divorce from the team that drafted him in 2005. Rodgers had expressed frustration with the franchise after the season came to an end, sparking rumors that he may be looking to force a trade to a new team.