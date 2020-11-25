Halle Berry, 54, Puts On A Show While Dancing In A Translucent Dress

Halle Berry put on a show for her Instagram followers — and anyone who happened to be opposite the window where her latest revealing video was taken.

The 54-year-old actress took to the social media platform to share a video which showed her standing on a couch in front of a wall-length window in a high-rise building. She swayed from side to side as the light streaming in made her dress translucent. The video, taken with an artistic filter which blurred out Berry’s features and left her looking hazy, showed off her well-toned physique.

The post was a big hit with her 6.6 million followers, racking up more than 18,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments from her fans. Many had some high praise for her dance moves and wondered if those looking in the large window got to see them.

“Nice show for the people in the other building,” one person wrote.

“Shine bright sis!!!!” another admirer commented.

Berry tagged singer and music producer Peter CottonTale, whose song “Way up High” played in the background during her sultry dance. Berry has regularly incorporated music in her Instagram posts, though lately it’s been focused more on the new man in her life, singer and songwriter Van Hunt. As The Inquisitr noted, Berry confirmed her new relationship earlier this year after spending months dropping hints about his identity.

The choice of song for her latest post went over well, with many fans commenting on the peaceful energy the clip gave out.

“such a vibe,” one person wrote.

“Love the song!” added another user, who followed up the comment with a series of heart emoji. “And the post!”

As the clip showed, Berry’s dance break came amid what is otherwise a very busy and energy-draining period. The actress has used her social media presence to promote her fitness brand, sharing a number of videos and pictures of the high-intensity workouts she does with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas. Berry adds some balance to her feed, mixing in these more intense videos with others that promote mindfulness and healing.

The actress has been giving her Instagram followers some good looks at her lean physique of late as well. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the app earlier in the week to share a picture of herself wearing a large shirt and no pants as she wrote in a journal, and the photo revealed her well-toned legs.