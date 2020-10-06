Kelly Brook, 40, Recreates Iconic Calendar Two Decades Later With Racy Shots Showing Off All Her Curves

Kelly Brook has still got it, even 20 years later. The curvy model and Heart Radio presenter took to social media to share a glimpse of her 2021 calendar, which is coming out two decades after her first iconic calendar that was filled with racy images.

She took to Instagram to post one of the photos, which had her standing outside while holding onto two pieces of a cloth curtain and posing in a cleavage-baring ensemble. With her curly hair pulled up, Brook shot a steely gaze toward the camera in front of a wooden structure against a background of lush greenery.

The snap was a huge hit with her 1.2 million followers, racking up close to 50,000 likes and attracting many comments from those impressed at how good she looked.

“Absolutely stunning,” wrote one fan who added a series of heart emoji to end the comment.

“Wow what an amazing lady,” another added.

Many others said the image got them excited to see the rest of the project and all its racy images.

The Sun newspaper shared more pictures from Brook’s revealing photo shoot, including her modeling in a leopard-print swimsuit that showed off plenty of cleavage. In another snap, she appeared to emerge from the water, her hands reaching up to her wet and slicked-back hair while wearing a tight white swimsuit with a cutout that showcased all of her curves.

The Daily Mail shared even more snaps from the steamy photo shoot, noting that Brook isn’t wanting for confidence 20 years after the release of her first calendar.

“Proving she’s still as body confident as ever Kelly looked gorgeous in another snap where she donned a bright blue cut-out one-piece as she lounged in the pool,” the report noted.

“The model looked fabulous in another shot as she slipped into a backless white dress to enjoy a shower.”

Brook’s social media followers would likely be very familiar with the initial series of hot photos, released in 2001, that garnered some massive attention at the time. She has taken to Instagram — as seen here— to share throwbacks to that first series, including a post from 2013 showing the now-famous cover image. The shot captured Brook topless and leaning over on a picnic table, with her body placement keeping her strategically covered. With her long and curly hair flowing over her shoulders, Brook gazed into the camera while kicking her feet up behind her, showing off her red high-heeled strappy shoes.