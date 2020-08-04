Eva Padlock Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In Black Fishnet Jumpsuit

Spanish model Eva Padlock took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 4, and wowed her 1.7 million admirers with a set of steamy photographs.

In the pictures, Eva could be seen rocking a very revealing, black fishnet jumpsuit to pull off a very provocative look. The ensemble featured a halterneck design, cutouts on the chest, and a paneled center. The hottie opted for a black strapless bra and a matching thong underneath the jumpsuit. The risque outfit not only accentuated her figure but also allowed her to tease her fans with a glimpse of cleavage.

Eva opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She wore her tresses down and allowed her locks to cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

The photoshoot took place indoors. To pose, Eva stood right next to a mirror and against the background of a tiled wall.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared four snaps from the shoot. In the first photograph, Eva could be seen leaning against the mirror. She ran a hand through her hair, gazed at the camera, and flashed a small smile. In the second photo, the hottie tilted her face, parted her lips, and held her hand behind her neck. In the third snap, she placed the back of her hand on her cheek, and in the fourth and final pic, she let her hair fall over her shoulder, tilted her head, and looked right at the lens.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy attire was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand sponsored the post. Eva also wrote that she’s in love with the outfit.

Within seven hours of going live, the post garnered close to 100,000 likes. In addition, many of Eva’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 1,800 messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“This outfit is so sexy! Looks sexier on you babe,” one of her admirers commented on the snapshot.

“You always look incredible, Eva!! Stunning!!” another user wrote, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“You are a goddess in the truest sense of the word. I really wish to meet you someday!!” a third supporter remarked.

“Love you so much!! You are my most favorite model on Instagram,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Eva heats up her Instagram timeline with her skin-baring photographs quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 30, she shared another racy pic on the photo-sharing website in which she showed off her style and incredible body in a printed bikini.