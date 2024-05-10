Cardi B Explains Her 'Asian and Everything' Met Gala Comment, Asserts She is Not 'Racist'

Cardi B is addressing criticism following an incident at the 2024 Met Gala, as reported by Billboard. During an interview with Emma Chamberlain, Cardi appeared momentarily stunned as she was asked the generic opening question, "Do you feel amazing? Who made this?" To this, Cardi replied by saying, "I feel amazing. It's this amazing designer. They're Asian and everything," which was not perceived well by fans and critics alike.

During her red carpet appearance, the 31-year-old artist turned heads in a stunning black ball gown by Windowsen. However, she sparked some chatter when she appeared to momentarily forget the name of designer Sensen Lii when asked to elaborate on it. Later on, she suspected that those expressing offense over her inability to name the designer of her dress were exaggerating their reaction, as reported by TMZ. The music artist took to Instagram to share a video clip directly to her followers, who, according to her, were building a mole out of a mountain. "I see a lot of you guys fake gagging on Twitter," she began the video. Furthermore, she defended herself and appeared critical of those who called her a 'racist' due to her remarks at the Met Gala.

"I want to make this very clear, right, first things first. When I was on the red carpet, I was very scared because the dress was supposed to be on a little podium and I've been practicing how to pose on the podium, but on the carpet, I wasn't allowed to use the podium. So I had a lot of things on my mind and I was being rushed to the front of the line," the WAP hitmaker said. "So when I was getting interviewed, I kind of forgot to pronounce the designer's name because his name is a little bit complicated. So I was like, 'Damn, how to pronounce his name!' Like, my mind was just racing," she added.

Vogue Director Gilbert Cheah was greatly offended by Cardi B’s lack of knowledge about the designer of her Met Gala gown. He also called the rapper out for referencing the Chinese designer, Sensen Lii as an Asian:



"I said 'Asian designer' because I knew the designer was Asian but I didn't, I wasn't sure what nationality the designer was," she said. "And I feel like it's offensive if I was to be like, 'Oh, some Chinese designer' or 'some Korean designer' or 'some Vietnamese designer.'" She added as she warned, "I don't wanna get somebody's nationality mixed up." Slamming those who fueled the news that she might not get the invite anymore for the red carpet event, Cardi said, "For you guys to talk about like, 'She don't know this, 'She's not a fashion,' 'She's not gonna get invited this year,'" Cardi said, "Baby, I'm Cardi B."

“I love Cardi B always and everytime. Sometimes nerve makes you forget things”



Interestingly, Sensen Lii, the specific designer behind Windowsen and Cardi's dress, hasn't displayed any signs of frustration. Cardi B's black was indeed able to steal the show as she walked on with grace and spilled the sass.