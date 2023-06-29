'The View' Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Face Severe Criticism Over Remarks About the Missing Titan Sub

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, well-known co-hosts of the popular talk show "The View," find themselves at the center of a contentious argument after making crude remarks about the missing Titan submersible. Their comments have infuriated viewers, as per Daily Mail.

Behar declared that the Titan submersible's disappearance was the result of "incompetence, stupidity, and hubris." She made the remarks on Wednesday as the panel discussed the search for Titan, the tourist vessel that has been missing since Sunday morning with five passengers on board, including a 19-year-old. Behar was having none of Hostin's attempts to justify why adventurers choose to take such dangers.

Also Read: 'The View' Hosts in Uproar Over Donald Trump's New Audio Clip, Demanding: "Lock Him Up Already!"

Image Source: Youtube | The View

"It's interesting because the Titanic itself went down because of human incompetence and stupidity and hubris, and same with this," Behar said while talking about the ocean liner's sinking in 1912 in her statement. "That's the irony - they're going to see the same thing that happened to them. It's sad and scary." Whoopi then spoke calmly about the vessel debacle while appearing embarrassed.

She said, "I'm just going to say a prayer for everybody," adding, "That's where I'm at with it. That's as far as I can go with this. We go from there. I don't need to compound it." While Behar said she had trouble recognizing "physical risks," she went on to say that she has engaged in other risky behaviors, such as "getting up in front of audiences drunk at 2 in the morning." The former stand-up comic declared, "That's a risk that I took, you try doing what I do at 2 in the morning."

Image Source: Youtube | The View

Also Read: 'The View' Hosts Address Greg Gutfeld's 'Obsessive' Trolling and Joy Behar Asks, "Who Is He?"

Surprisingly, Behar went on to compare the accident to traveling on the New Jersey turnpike at 2 a.m., claiming the major road was jam-packed with intoxicated drivers. Co-host Sara Haines then remarked that she would be more terrified of performing stand-up than going thousands of meters down in a submersible.

Hostin responded, "In many ways, I can understand why someone would want to go back and see [the Titanic]." "I'm so risk averse unfortunately that I could never get into the homemade submarine because it really does look very homemade, but I understand why they did it even though so many people are criticizing them for doing it."

Also Read: Marvel Star Dermot Mulroney Walks off ‘The View’ Set in Solidarity With the WGA Writers’ Strike

The Titan can supply up to 96 hours of oxygen, which theoretically runs out on Thursday morning, according to OceanGate's website. News had come that a Canadian P3 search plane had picked up sounds coming from underwater. According to Coast Guard officers, two submersibles with a maximum depth of 20,000 feet are spearheading the underwater search right now, and more are on the way. Despite the news, the Coast Guard has warned that it might not be the sound of the missing crew, reminding that it is the Titanic's wreckage, so it must be kept in mind that the water contains a lot of metal and other items.

More from Inquisitr

Ana Navarro Snaps at Co-host Sara Haines for ‘Pointing’ at Her During Live Discussion on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg Accidentally Curses on ‘The View’ and Her Co-hosts Roar With Laughter: "Y’all’s Fault"