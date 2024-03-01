When Beyoncé's Surprising Response to Oprah's Question About Marriage vs. Dating Blew The Audience

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 1, 2023. It has since been updated.

Throughout the 2020s, Beyoncé has noticeably limited her appearances in public interviews. To access her past interviews, where she openly expressed her thoughts, fans need to journey back to the early 2000s and through the 2010s. It's always enjoyable to revisit a memorable interview featuring Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey. Regarding her relationship with Jay-Z, Beyoncé has chosen to keep a relatively low profile.

She credits this discretion as a significant factor contributing to the enduring strength of their partnership. In her interview with Oprah, we'll explore Beyoncé's remarks about her experiences with Jay-Z and analyze whether there were any changes in their relationship after they got married, as reported by The Things.

Beyoncé's statement not only earned enthusiastic applause from Oprah's fans but also garnered genuine appreciation from the host herself. This moment was truly significant, as Beyoncé underscored the importance of a woman's self-worth, even in the context of marriage. According to Beyoncé, there was no change in how she and Jay-Z approached the public exposure of their relationship when they were dating versus after getting married. Both of them consistently maintained a private stance, which they believed played a pivotal role in their success as a couple.

"Jay and I have always been very discreet when it comes to our relationship. Even after we got married nothing changed about that. I think that saved us a lot of trouble, No one expected me to run off and get married. I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married. I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else."

At the time, Beyoncé openly acknowledged that she never felt compelled or pressured to marry; quite the contrary. She desired to take her time and ensure she was fully prepared for the next chapter in her life.

As anticipated, Oprah inquired about Beyoncé's relationship with Jay-Z during the interview. Oprah pondered whether being called a wife felt more satisfying than being referred to as a girlfriend. However, Beyoncé held a distinct perspective regarding such labels. Her response garnered significant reactions from both the host and the live audience during the interview.

Regarding the difference between being a wife and a girlfriend, Beyonce commented, "It feels great, but you can have your own life before you're someone else's wife," to which Oprah responded with an enthusiastic "Yes," while extending her hand.

“I would not be the woman I am if I did not go home to that man. It just gives me such a foundation. He has helped me on so many levels ... just to have someone that you just like is so important. And someone that is honest," Beyonce told Ophrah, as she made it clear that Jay-Z did change her life for the better.