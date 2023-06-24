Hailey Bieber Reveals She Turned to Kim Kardashian for 'Business Advice' While Launching Rhode

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who has been close with the Kardashians for decades, launched her beauty and skincare line 'Rhode' exactly a year ago on June 15. In a recent episode of the Who's in My Bathroom? video series the supermodel reveals that Kim Kardashian was the "first person" she turned to for "beauty business advice" during the initial stages of developing the skincare brand. Baldwin Bieber is known to be obsessed with skincare, and she revealed that she "always dreamed of" starting her own line. When she watched Kardashian flaunting her naturally glowing skin, the socialite was tempted to ask her skin regime for inspiration, reports People.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Urges Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'

Kardashian recalled the moment saying, "I remember seeing you at church and I was testing out all of my own skin products. And you said to me, 'What are you using? Your skin has never looked better'." Kardashian revealed she felt confident after receiving the compliment from the young model: "And I was like, 'OK, yes. I’m on the right track because you love skincare.' You’ve always been just so knowledgeable about it. I remember leaving there being like, 'Hailey thinks my skin looks amazing. And I was wearing no makeup. I just left feeling so confident.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKKN BY KIM (@skkn)

The Hulu star, who recently graced the cover of Time's 100 Most Influential Companies 2023 issue, had a bucket list of advice for Baldwin Bieber when it came to starting a beauty line. "When you’re first starting a company, no one does it like you. So just always know that and feel confident in that, too," she shared with her host.

Baldwin Bieber was quick to praise Kardashian's entrepreneurial skills and thanked her for mentoring her during the startup phase. She said, "I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you. And I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?' Because I really wanted to do it from the ground up."

Also Read: Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Address Feud Speculations, Flaunt Their Bond on Social Media

Baldwin Bieber recalled how The Kardashians star gave her a run-down of what worked for her. "And I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, 'Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey' … And that was really valuable advice for me," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Also Read: Cameron Diaz Is Clueless About Close Friend Jamie Foxx's Health Except 'What She Hears'

People reports that Hailey Baldwin Bieber recently celebrated Rhode's one-year anniversary by throwing a lavish party in New York City. The influencer wore a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture minidress embellished with pink Swarovski crystals for the occasion. Her proud husband, Justin Bieber sent her a beautiful bouquet of white roses and lilies. The supermodel shared the moment on her Instagram Story, and revealed that the flowers were sent with an adorable note. "Happy 1 year of Rhode to my beautiful wife. I'm so proud of you. Love, Justin," wrote the Yummy singer.

While speaking about what sets Rhode apart from other skincare lines, Baldwin Bieber revealed during its launch last year, "What sets Rhode apart is we're putting out a very curated, edited line of essentials — our philosophy is making one of everything really good."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Theo Wargo

She continued, "For me, that spans across all things in my life — from beauty to how I edit my wardrobe. It's like that one really good pair of jeans you're always reaching for. That one really good blazer you keep going back to. That's how I look at skincare as well. That one really good moisturizer you keep reaching for. That one really great hydration product you keep going back to. These formulas are very intentional and very specific so that they can become those curated essentials that you keep going back to."

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Barker Slammed Online for Promoting Products She Doesn't Use

Trolls Call Melissa Gorga 'Most Boring Housewife' as She Denies Rumors of Her Own 'RHONJ' Spin-Off