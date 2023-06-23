Kim Kardashian Appears on The Cover of 'Time's 100 Most Influential': “I Feel Like, OK, I Did It"

Kim Kardashian is a successful businesswoman, and she has proved it by gracing the cover of Time's 100 Most Influential Companies 2023 issue. The SKIMS founder is celebrating the phenomenal growth of her shapewear line and her company, which is valued at $3.2 billion. The loungewear company reportedly made $500 million in 2022, which was up to 25% more than projected and 80% more than it profited in 2021.

The reality star revealed that she still feels competitive and has big goals for SKIMS. On this, Kardashian said, “Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined. I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever. But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

The business mogul looked stunning on the magazine cover, wearing an all-black ensemble that consisted of a sleeved bodysuit, gloves, and, as noted by Women's Wear Daily, a crocodile print maxiskirt with buckle cutouts. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of black crushed velvet boots. Kardashian was photographed by Dana Scruggs, who has also worked for Rolling Stone, Numéro, and Essence.

The loungewear company which was founded in 2019 has since then expanded into swimwear, tees, and dresses. The Hulu personality has also shared that SKIMS will soon enter the "bridal wear" business scene along with men's shapewear. Kardashian explained that she has come a long way from investing in business ventures: “At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time." Kardashian said that she feels she has finally "arrived" on the market scene with the success of her solo clothing line. On this feeling, she said, “I feel like, OK, I did it.”

Kim Kardashian described that she started her shapewear line because she had an obsession with finding the right skin tone fabric. “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub,” the star explained. The fashion loungewear now offers 10 skin tones including “sand” to “onyx,” and sizes from XXS to 4X. It also features unconventional shapes including one-legged or the low-back version.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

In April 2021, Forbes officially declared Kim Kardashian a billionaire. It was estimated that the beauty mogul is now worth $1 billion due to two of her lucrative businesses—KKW Beauty and SKIMS. She owns a majority stake in SKIMS which is valued at a whopping $225 million. She signed off saying, "I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying."

