Here’s How Hollywood Reacted to Donald Trump’s Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Case

Hollywood celebrities reacted swiftly and passionately to the news of former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his New York criminal hush money trial. The verdict, which found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, marks a historic moment as he becomes the first former president convicted of felony crimes. The sentencing is scheduled for July 11, and Trump may face four years in prison.

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts he faced.



A cheer has erupted from Collect Pond Park. — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 30, 2024

Among the first to respond was Sheryl Lee Ralph, star of Abbott Elementary, who shared her thoughts on X, formerly Twitter. She expressed, “Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty of all 34 counts he faced. A cheer has erupted from Collect Pond Park.” As per Yahoo News, Star Wars alum, Mark Hamil, reacted by repeating the word ‘guilty’ several times, emphasizing the gravity of the verdict.

Guilty on all counts.



E. Jean Carroll ✅

Stormy Daniels ✅



Election interference, espionage and inciting an insurrection coming up. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 30, 2024

Actor Billy Baldwin echoed, “Guilty on all counts. E. Jean Carroll [Check emoji] Stormy Daniels [Check emoji] election interference, espionage, and inciting an insurrection coming up.” Comedian Steve Martin, popular for his role in Only Murders in the Building, quipped, “Stormy Trumps Donald!!!” He added, “Today would be a good day for the GOP members to engage in serious self-reflection about their devotion to a convicted felon.”

Celebrated author, Stephen King, also chimed in. He wrote, “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.” Similarly, Bloodline actor, John Leguizamo, remarked on social media, “We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!” Star Trek star, George Takei, contributed to the conversation with a witty suggestion. “We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45,” a reference to the 34 counts Trump was found guilty of. Lynda Carter, loved for her role as Wonder Woman, in a similar vein, stated, “34 is now my favorite number.”

The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024

As per Daily Mail, given the upcoming elections in November, singer and actress, Barbra Streisand, warned, “Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury, and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.”

Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024



Meanwhile, Mandy Moore, This Is Us actress, shared her relief at the verdict, noting, “Some semblance of accountability is gratifying!!!!” Comedian DL Hughley brought a humorous yet poignant take to the discussion, stating, “We really have to do something about all this White on White crime! #TeamDl.”

Other prominent reactions included director/actor, Rob Reiner, emphatically tweeting, “GUILTY!!!!!” Actor John Cusack also remarked, “The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon- 34 times over. Now what will the judge do with Trump contempt violations.” Celebrities continued to weigh in as the news spread, reflecting a mix of relief, vindication, and calls for further accountability.