President Donald Trump is firing back at years of speculation about his physical and mental fitness, declaring that White House doctors have again given him a clean bill of health — and that Trump has now passed his third straight cognitive exam with flying colors.

Speaking candidly about his latest medical evaluation, Doanld Trump said physicians found him in “perfect health,” brushing aside persistent claims from liberal commentators and mainstream media figures who have repeatedly suggested otherwise. The president said the results confirmed what he has long argued: that concerns about his mental sharpness and stamina are politically motivated narratives rather than medical reality.

Trump again says his health is “PERFECT” and claims he “ACED” his third straight cognitive exam, a test given by doctors to detect signs of dementia pic.twitter.com/VPDOqhgIp2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 2, 2026

According to Donald Trump, the most recent exam included another cognitive test — his third while in office — which he said he “aced” without difficulty. He has previously touted similar results, often noting that cognitive testing is not even required for presidents, yet he chose to take it anyway to silence critics. This time, Donald Trump said, the outcome left no room for doubt.

“I took the cognitive exam again, and I aced it — just like the last two times,” Donald Trump said, adding that doctors were impressed with his overall condition. “They said I’m in perfect shape.”

The announcement comes as speculation about Donald Trump’s health has once again surged online, driven largely by viral images and clips showing what appeared to be bruising on his hand during recent public appearances. Social media users and cable news hosts quickly seized on the images, with some openly suggesting underlying health issues — claims the White House has dismissed as unfounded and irresponsible.

Donald Trump allies say the bruising narrative is a familiar tactic, pointing out that presidents regularly shake hundreds of hands, grip railings, and undergo routine medical procedures that can cause minor marks. They argue the fixation reveals more about the media’s obsession with undermining Trump than any legitimate concern for his health.

Despite the speculation, Donald Trump has maintained a demanding public schedule, holding rallies, meetings, and lengthy press engagements that supporters say contradict portrayals of physical decline. White House officials have noted that Trump often works late into the night and maintains a pace few politicians half his age could sustain.

Donald Trump supporters also point to the contrast in media treatment, arguing that the president faces far more scrutiny than Democratic leaders when it comes to health questions. Conservative commentators say mainstream outlets that downplay visible signs of frailty in other politicians amplify even the smallest detail when it comes to Trump.

President Trump on his MRI: “If they want to release it — it’s okay with me to release it. It’s perfect.” Reporter: “What part of your body was the MRI looking at?” President Trump: “I have no idea… It wasn’t on the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a… pic.twitter.com/OVZJ00xD6h — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 1, 2025

Donald Trump has long framed the issue as part of a broader effort to delegitimize his presidency. He has accused critics of weaponizing health narratives to distract from policy debates and energize political opposition. In his view, repeated medical clearances only underscore how detached the accusations are from reality.

The White House has said a full medical report will be released in line with standard transparency practices, noting that DonaldTrump has consistently allowed doctors to publicly summarize his condition. Officials emphasized that the president’s willingness to take repeated cognitive tests reflects confidence, not concern.

For Donald Trump supporters, the latest assessment is vindication after years of speculation. They argue that while critics fixate on rumors and social media theories, the president continues to demonstrate energy, command, and sharpness in public settings.

As health remains a politically charged topic heading into another election cycle, Donald Trump’s message was unmistakable: the doctors have spoken, the tests are passed, and the narrative pushed by his critics doesn’t match the medical reality.

Whether detractors accept that conclusion is another matter. But for now, Donald Trump is leaning into the results — using them not only as reassurance about his health, but as another point of defiance against a media culture he says is determined to see weakness where none exists.