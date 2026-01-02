George Clooney Subtly Roasts Donald Trump After Being Called an ‘Average Guy’ Who Makes ‘Mediocre Movies’

Donald Trump recently attacked George Clooney after the actor decided to seek French citizenship. Now, the Hollywood heartthrob is firing back at the POTUS. This year, George, his wife, Amal Clooney, and their two children officially became French citizens. The family had been living at their swanky Provence estate for years before formally earning French citizenship.

However, Donald Trump was not so happy with the news. On Truth Social, Trump decided to throw a jab at the Oscar-winning actor. The POTUS branded the pair as the “two of the worst political prognosticators of all time.”

Trump wrote on New Year’s Eve, “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden.”

“Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Walz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” he added.

Clooney has been quite the vocal critic of Donald Trump, and he showed it once again when he hit back at the POTUS in real Hollywood style. “I totally agree with the current president,” the actor said. “We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November,” he added.

Political analysts believe that he is suggesting that during the upcoming midterms, Democrats will mobilize to try to flip the House. While Clooney and Trump are embroiled in a feud now, they once shared a friendship. “I knew him very well. He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed,” the actor said recently, The Statesman reported.

Meanwhile, in 2021, the Clooney family purchased an estate in France. In October, during an interview with Esquire, the actor said that the farm in France is their primary residence. He told the magazine, “I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” Clooney said.