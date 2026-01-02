Kennedy Center Gives Shady Reason Behind All-Time Low Viewership of Trump-Hosted Show

The Kennedy Center Honors, hosted by President Donald Trump, had a record-low viewership in 2025. Speaking exclusively to The Daily Beast, the Kennedy Center’s PR vice president explained the reason behind the same.

The VP of PR, Roma Daravi, cited the timing of the program’s release as one of the main reasons why its ratings were low. She said the POTUS-hosted show aired just after an NFL game, which could evidently affect viewership. Daravi explained the ratings using an analogy of “apples and oranges.”

“One of the great American exports is our culture and our talent.” — @SecRubio, who hosted the 2025 Trump Kennedy Center Honorees at the State Department. President Trump is Master of Ceremonies for this year’s awards, airing tonight on CBS. pic.twitter.com/nf808oPM34 — Department of State (@StateDept) December 23, 2025

The PR representative for the Kennedy Center further explained that the lower rating was a result of a “far left bias.” Daravi continued to blame Democrats, who argued viewers were uninterested in watching anything Trump-related.

Moreover, she claimed that despite timing discrepancies in the special’s release, followed by a near-Christmas release date, the show did “extremely well.” Daravi continued to highlight the success of the Trump-hosted show online, even though the viewership was low.

Daravi stated, “On social media, Honors garnered 1.5 billion impressions in just one night – up from only 50 million similar impressions last year (in 2024).” The event broadcast on CBS had several walls to overcome.

“This is our nation’s highest recognition for lifetime achievement in the performing arts. And each of the incredible 2025 honorees has earned the distinction many, many times over.” — The night’s host, our Chairman, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. Thank… pic.twitter.com/lNLkSvPuIp — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 24, 2025

With CBS changing venues and some artists cancelling, the Trump-hosted ceremony faced complications before it was recorded on December 7, 2025. Per the publication, the show amassed 3.01 million viewers in 2025. Whereas, in 2024, they had about 4.1 million viewers of the Kennedy Honors Ceremony.

Shortly before the event was broadcast, the POTUS promoted its release on his Truth Social account. The MAGA leader revealed the show was going to be officially broadcast on CBS and would be available to stream on Paramount+. He also urged supporters to give him feedback on his “Master of Ceremony abilities.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 12.23.25 10:11 AM EST THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcast tonight, on CBS, and Stream on Paramount+. Tune in at 8 P.M. EST! At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event. Tell me what you… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 23, 2025

He proceeded to make a bizarre suggestion, asking, “If really good, would you like me to leave the presidency in order to make hosting a full-time job?” Supporters of his online strongly suggested that he continue his role as President.

One user wrote on X, “Absolutely not. We need you right where you are.” Another one encouraged Trump, saying, “Keep up the good work. I’m sure it will be extraordinary.” For now, Trump is busy carrying out his duties as POTUS. Whether or not he was serious about actually hosting remains to be seen.

The Trump Kennedy Center Honors airs TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @CBS! Such a memorable evening spending time with the legendary Honorees 🤍 So grateful to President Trump for saving the @kencen & to Amb @RichardGrenell for his leadership 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mslaPQiHwp — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 24, 2025

The Kennedy Center Honors program was held on December 7, 2025, and broadcast on December 23, 2025. Gloria Gaynor, KISS, Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, and George Strait were honored for their contributions and achievements in the Entertainment industry by the President.

The White House has yet to deliver an official statement addressing the historically low viewership ratings and Daravi’s remarks about blaming the left for the same.