Kennedy Center Gives Shady Reason Behind All-Time Low Viewership of Trump-Hosted Show

Published on: January 2, 2026 at 7:41 AM ET

Donald Trump hosted Kennedy Center Honors last month.

Reni Damien
Reni Damien
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Kennedy Center explained why Donald Trump' Kennedy Honors Ceremony had a record-time low rating. | Cover Image Source: The White House

The Kennedy Center Honors, hosted by President Donald Trump, had a record-low viewership in 2025. Speaking exclusively to The Daily Beast, the Kennedy Center’s PR vice president explained the reason behind the same.

The VP of PR, Roma Daravi, cited the timing of the program’s release as one of the main reasons why its ratings were low. She said the POTUS-hosted show aired just after an NFL game, which could evidently affect viewership. Daravi explained the ratings using an analogy of “apples and oranges.”

The PR representative for the Kennedy Center further explained that the lower rating was a result of a “far left bias.” Daravi continued to blame Democrats, who argued viewers were uninterested in watching anything Trump-related.

Moreover, she claimed that despite timing discrepancies in the special’s release, followed by a near-Christmas release date, the show did “extremely well.” Daravi continued to highlight the success of the Trump-hosted show online, even though the viewership was low.

Daravi stated, “On social media, Honors garnered 1.5 billion impressions in just one night – up from only 50 million similar impressions last year (in 2024).” The event broadcast on CBS had several walls to overcome.

With CBS changing venues and some artists cancelling, the Trump-hosted ceremony faced complications before it was recorded on December 7, 2025. Per the publication, the show amassed 3.01 million viewers in 2025. Whereas, in 2024, they had about 4.1 million viewers of the Kennedy Honors Ceremony.

Shortly before the event was broadcast, the POTUS promoted its release on his Truth Social account. The MAGA leader revealed the show was going to be officially broadcast on CBS and would be available to stream on Paramount+. He also urged supporters to give him feedback on his “Master of Ceremony abilities.”

He proceeded to make a bizarre suggestion, asking, “If really good, would you like me to leave the presidency in order to make hosting a full-time job?” Supporters of his online strongly suggested that he continue his role as President.

One user wrote on X, “Absolutely not. We need you right where you are.” Another one encouraged Trump, saying, “Keep up the good work. I’m sure it will be extraordinary.” For now, Trump is busy carrying out his duties as POTUS. Whether or not he was serious about actually hosting remains to be seen.

The Kennedy Center Honors program was held on December 7, 2025, and broadcast on December 23, 2025. Gloria Gaynor, KISS, Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, and George Strait were honored for their contributions and achievements in the Entertainment industry by the President.

The White House has yet to deliver an official statement addressing the historically low viewership ratings and Daravi’s remarks about blaming the left for the same.

