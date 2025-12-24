Trump, 79, Hints at Leaving the Presidency to Pursue Another ‘Full-Time Job’

President Donald Trump has hinted that he might one day step away from the presidency to pursue a full-time career as a television host. While his tenure and leadership style receive mixed reactions, he remains one of the most popular political figures in the world. Whether his second term has been successful or not is a topic for another day. Nonetheless, his time in office will be remembered in history.

Trump left his fans amused by hosting the Trump Kennedy Center Honors aired on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. EST. It celebrated the evergreen stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait, and Gloria Gaynor. In his post, Trump made the remarks ahead of the televised broadcast of the Trump Kennedy Center Honors.

“At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event. Tell me what you think of my “Master of Ceremony” abilities. “If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency to make ‘hosting’ a full-time job?” he wrote.

It remains unclear if Donald Trump was just casually thinking of the idea or if he was serious. However, the idea is not entirely far-fetched. This year marks ten years since he stepped away from ‘The Apprentice’, the reality TV show he hosted from 2004 to 2015.

The show judged the business skills of a group of contestants. Trump co-produced the show for the first 14 seasons before NBC reportedly terminated him after he made inappropriate remarks about Mexican immigrants during his announcement that he was running for president in 2016.

What remained unique about the show was the signature ending of its episodes with the words, “You’re fired!” Critics later noted that the show portrayed Trump as exceptionally wealthy and successful, despite his businesses facing multiple bankruptcies at the time.

As for the event at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center, the sudden name change sparked controversy from Democrats and other leaders from the opposition after the center’s board voted unanimously to rename it to include Trump’s name. He called the decision an “honor.”

Originally named the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Washington, D.C. venue was created to honor the former president, who was assassinated in 1963. It is a known fact that Trump likes the spotlight on himself, and he’s not ashamed to admit it openly despite long-standing criticism from people both online and offline.

Even though Trump seems to make several verbal slips, ruthless jabs and gibberish statements during his public speeches, his confidence at 79 is commendable.

For instance, before the ceremony, Trump presented medals to the honorees, which included glam-metal icons KISS, actor Michael Crawford, country legend George Strait, film star Sylvester Stallone, and disco icon Gloria Gaynor.

At the event, held at the Oval Office, the president acknowledged Stallone, praising him as “a friend… a wonderful, spectacular person, one of the greatest movie stars,’ but then mispronounced his name as “Sylvester ‘Sly’ Sallone,’ dropping the “t” in Stallone’s surname.

The slip-up was immediately all over social media sites. Still, Trump appeared unbothered as he greeted the red carpet of the event with First Lady Melania Trump. Sylvester Gardenzio “Sly” Stallone had also been celebrated the previous evening at Vice President JD Vance’s residence with Second Lady Usha Vance, where his stellar career and filmography received praise.