Quid Pro Quo? Trump Allegedly Sold Pardons to Millionaire Donors, Says New York Times

President Donald Trump has always loved the spotlight on him and his party. His campaign style has been previously compared to the “larger than life” wrestling matches that are accompanied by colorful props, loud music, hook steps and so on. Ironically, late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan was a part of Trump’s campaign in 2024. He died on July 24, 2025, at 71.

While Hogan was an ardent MAGA supporter, his relationship with Trump dated back to 1988 when WrestleMania IV was held at Trump Plaza. Building on this foundation, Hulk Hogan’s fiery speech at the RNC serves as a core memory for everyone, as Trump proved that he likes everything done in an extra-special way. He also isn’t hesitant to admit it.

Trump often described himself on camera as “very greedy,” saying, “My whole life I’ve been greedy, greedy, greedy. I’ve grabbed all the money I can get.” He would follow this by claiming that, if elected, he would be “greedy for the United States.”

As per the outlet Austin South Asian, while in office, Donald Trump blurred the line between lobbying and potential bribery and a dozen lawsuits stemming from Trump’s differences with media organizations like CBS and his alleged immigration policies. Yet, the administration claims that no unlawful boundary has ever been crossed.

Adding to these concerns, a New York Times investigation revealed that several high-profile donors, including six Americans of Indian origin, and their companies received notable favors during the Trump administration. The report also highlighted presidential pardons for donors serving jail sentences, revealing the transactional nature of some fundraising efforts.

Fundraising efforts, central to these developments, were conducted through MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting him and allied causes, along with other entities such as “America250,” which organized events marking 250 years of U.S. Independence.

Furthermore, as per The Irish Star, Trump announced another proposal, which includes constructing a $200 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom to be added to the East Wing before the end of his four-year tenure in 2029.

The layout for the ballroom is being led by McCrery Architects, whose founder, James McCrery, served on the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts after being appointed by Trump in 2019.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the funds for this grand construction are not from foreign sources or taxpayers’ money but from Trump’s personal funds and private donations.

According to Austin South Asian, Google CEO Sundar Pichai allegedly donated $1.2 million. Following this donation, the administration settled a lawsuit Donald Trump had brought against Google, and the company contributed $24.5 million toward the ballroom project, raising questions about whether these donations influenced the outcomes.

Some of the other high-profile private individuals allegedly included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who donated $3.5 million and subsequently gained access to Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and private dinners.

Other names include Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who donated $1 million and reportedly benefited from policies favoring domestic chipmakers, suggesting possible links between the donations and the benefits received.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna donated $750,000 and gained privileged access to the president through an exclusive event. Anjani Sinha, a Bihari (native of the Indian state of Bihar) orthopedic surgeon, made a large donation and was appointed U.S. ambassador to Singapore.

The overall list included up to 200 donors linked to legal action, favorable policies, government contracts, or senior appointments. Last week, Trump sent a fundraising email urging supporters to donate quickly, a tactic critics say resembles a scam.

The email that was sent on Monday claimed that only those who respond immediately could prevent problems and urged supporters to help him reach his end-of-year fundraising goal. Naturally, it received backlash from economists and online users.

