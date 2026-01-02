“It Wasn’t An MRI” — Donald Trump Claimed to Have Never Had MRI Even Though He Said He Did Earlier

Donald Trump had earlier said he underwent an MRI during his October health checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. However, a new update contradicts that claim, with Trump now saying, “It wasn’t an MRI. It was less than that. It was a scan.”

Meanwhile, there have been rumors about his declining health. Some signs often cited online include bruises on his hands, swollen ankles, and a bulge in his pants that some have speculated could be from a catheter. He has also, at times, been heard slurring his speech. Some netizens have labeled him a “senile president” and suggested these signs point to dementia in progress.

Trump addressed the health concerns in comments to The Wall Street Journal. In October, he said he was in perfect health and had received an MRI. His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, later confirmed that Trump underwent a CT scan.

A CT scan differs from an MRI in that it produces detailed images of the body while typically taking less time.

For weeks, President Trump has said that he received an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, but when asked about the procedure by the WSJ in an interview, Trump and his doctor said that he actually got a CT scan instead. https://t.co/nwmQUM3Pqk pic.twitter.com/AZOIM93Twa — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2026

On the other hand, an MRI is time-consuming and is ideal for soft tissues. Trump was told he might receive either of the two scans, and doctors chose a CT scan. The physician added that the CT scan helped them assess cardiovascular health and that no abnormalities were found.

When Trump was asked about his scans, he said he did not know which part of his body had undergone imaging. Moreover, he said he aced the cognitive test. Karoline Leavitt did not clarify the test results to the public. She did address the bruises on his hands, but several details remain unclear.

US President Donald Trump says White House doctors have declared him in “perfect health” and that he aced his cognitive examination for the third consecutive time, while calling for mandatory cognitive tests for all presidential and vice-presidential candidates. pic.twitter.com/jJ3xYu4ZXY — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 2, 2026

Several people have different opinions due to the lack of transparency surrounding Trump’s health. One X user posted, “If he doesn’t know the difference between an MRI and a CT scan, that raises cognitive issues.”

One user joked, “The CT scan revealed what we already knew. There’s nothing between the ears.” Another user posted, “Trump doesn’t know which procedures he’s getting or what part of his body is scanned or why it is scanned. And, we are supposed to trust him to run the country?”

Speculation about Trump’s health will continue due to the lack of clear information. Even when he appears unwell, he continues to boast about acing medical tests.