2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Oscar Winning ‘Wicked’ Star Cancels Kennedy Center Appearance Because of Trump

Published on: January 2, 2026 at 9:43 AM ET

Schwartz canceled his Washington National Opera gala after Donald Trump’s rebrand.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz plans to never go to Kennedy Center because of Trump
The Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz to never go to Kennedy Center again.(Image Source: grammy.com; Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons)

Oscar-winning Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz may never step inside the Kennedy Center despite his prior commitments due to Donald Trump’s rebrand. He announced he won’t be attending the Washington National Opera gala that was scheduled for May.

He said, “It no longer represents the apolitical place for free artistic expression it was founded to be.” Schwartz added there’s no way he will enter the Kennedy Center since Trump has plastered his name on it. He has been a huge part of the Kennedy Center for over five decades since he helped launch it.

Now Schwartz has stepped down from ever hosting at the venue. He was invited to host the gala before the name was changed, and after Trump took over the board, he did not get any updates about the gala.

The 77-year-old three-time Oscar-winning composer is now among several artists who have backed out of performing at Trump’s Kennedy Center. Although Trump’s board finalized the rebrand on Dec. 18, the decision had reportedly been made months earlier.

Despite lacking the legal authority to change the name, the administration acted to add Trump’s name to the historic John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The administration changed the name without congressional approval.

Other artists have been dropping out of performances at the center since February. Issa Rae canceled her March performance after Trump became chair of the bipartisan board. Other artists, including Renée Fleming and Ben Folds, also resigned from their advisory positions.


Drummer Chuck Redd went ahead and canceled the Christmas Eve Jazz Jam. As a response to the cancellation, Richard Grenell threatened to sue Redd with a $1 million lawsuit. All the cancellations have added to financial losses for the center. Even the television ratings have dropped, while people aren’t interested in buying tickets to the shows.

People have been reacting to the rebrand on social media. One X user posted, “Nobody wants to go there. The joy and specialness that was the Kennedy Center is just no longer there. How can one man ruin so much?” Another one added, “Until he is gone and the Kennedy Center vandalism is undone, no artists of consequence will perform there.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *