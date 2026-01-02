2026 New Year Giveaway
Donald Trump ‘Locked and Ready’ to Attack Iran Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests

Published on: January 2, 2026 at 10:20 AM ET

Donald Trump warned Iranian authorities with a full fledged attack if they stopped the protestors.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump Says U.S. Army Would Take Action if Iran Attacks Anti-Khamenei Protestors (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse, @Tina34832552745 )

Donald Trump is threatening Iran with military action following protests that erupted across several parts of the country demanding the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The POTUS has sided with the protesters, saying the U.S. Army is “locked and ready to go” if Iran takes any action against those participating in anti-Khamenei demonstrations.

“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP,” he added.

Although protests have been occurring in the country for years, they intensified recently after the currency crashed to a new low on Sunday, The Guardian reported. In 2018, when the U.S. first imposed tariffs on Iran, people became increasingly vocal about the nation’s economic hardships. The latest protests have added to that unrest.

One protester told The Guardian, “What will my children eat? Do we have to bring suitcases of cash to simply buy bread? Do you find that normal?” Videos from protests in the capital, Tehran, as well as Azna and Kouhdasht, have gone viral. Some videos obtained by the BBC showed cars being set on fire and roads being blocked amid the unrest.

According to The Independent, seven people have lost their lives during clashes with security forces since the latest wave of protests broke out. Although Donald Trump has appeared to threaten Iran, one of his former MAGA loyalists believes he should not get involved.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had a falling-out with the POTUS last year, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Americans are ready to begin a “tax revolt” as Trump continues to involve himself in “foreign wars.”

“Trump spent the weekend with Zelensky and Netanyahu, Pentagon fails audit again, meanwhile Americans are planning a tax revolt because they don’t know what else to do to get their elected officials to stop their money from being given to thieves, foreigners, and foreign wars,” Greene wrote on X.

Previously, Greene also criticized the POTUS for Operation Midnight Hammer, a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, to prevent the nation from allegedly developing a nuclear weapon. At that time, she took the side of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host. Trump branded him “kooky” for criticizing his attack on Iran.

Marjorie said in support of Curlson, “And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction. That’s not kooky.”

