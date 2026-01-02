Newsom Slams Trump Over His Lavish New Year Party As Millions Of Americans Will Soon Lose Healthcare

Donald Trump’s year-end party is grabbing eyeballs for all its luxury and lavishness, and the California Governor Gavin Newsom did not want to miss this occasion to call the President out. During such a tumultuous time, when people are struggling to have their basic needs met, the President was serving caviar.

Posting one of the viral clips from the party, Newsom shared it on X with the caption, “Don’t worry, 17 million Americans begin to get kicked off their health care this year.” He was referring to the number of Americans who are likely to lose their healthcare because of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

The Obamacare subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been at odds regarding the next steps. This led to the longest government shutdown in the history of the US and finally, in November, “Democrats bent the knee by supporting the passage of a short-term spending bill to reopen the government in exchange for a vote on the divisive healthcare issue” as daily Beast reported.

Don’t worry, 17 million Americans begin to get kicked off their health care this year 🥳 https://t.co/QrCntyQWDB — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 1, 2026

KFF, a healthcare research nonprofit, analyzed the situation and according to their research, 20 million Affordable Care Act enrollees will have to pay higher premiums this year. However, Trump does not seem bothered about all this data as he threw this lavish year end party.

The who’s who of MAGA, including Trump’s three sons and wife Melania Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro attended the party. The guest list also featured various media personalities and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

In one of the viral clips from the party, Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller could be seen dancing to the song “Ice Ice Baby”, which led to heavy criticism from netizens because of its not so subtle reference to ICE and the kind of work it has been doing. Noem’s leadership skills regarding the immigration crackdown with the help of ICE has been criticized by even some sections of the MAGA population who believe that the immigration situation could be handled with some more empathy and less ruthlessness.

HAPPY NEW YEAR, AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VVeHYs9sUy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 1, 2026

Besides Noem and Miller, Donald Trump Jr. made a post on Instagram captioning it “Ringing in the new year right. ICE ICE Baby!!!”, which showed how he was also gloating about the way ICE has been wreaking havoc in different parts of America by tearing families apart and not bothering even about children or elderly people.

Besides being criticized by Newsom for this lavish party, pressure has been mounting up on Trump because of the release of new materials related to the Epstein case where his ties with the now late sex offender have emerged in more detail. As people continue seeking the truth about the President’s involvement with Epstein, it now remains to be seen if Trump has any comebacks ready for Newsom’s latest attack on him.