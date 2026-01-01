Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Face Backlash Over ‘Cringe’ ‘Ice Ice Baby’ Dance – “This Is the Mentality of a…”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the two pillars of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, were seen dancing to “Ice Ice Baby” song at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party, hosted at Mar-a-Lago.

In the video, posted by Miller’s wife Katie Miller on X, Stephen can be seen mouthing the lyrics before the camera goes on to Noem, who is loudly singing the song with her arm pointed in the air.

The video naturally drew attention online, and netizens did not take this nod to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) kindly because of the controversial way the agency has been conducting raids and detaining people throughout America under the leadership of Noem and Miller. In response to the 11-second video, one user posted, “This is what I imagine hell is like.”

Someone branded the video as “cringe.” Another user added, “I’ve been on the internet since the very beginning and I’ve never seen anything more embarrassing than this.” One user commented, “Dayum. Y’all had to book an old Vanilla Ice, because other world-renowned artists won’t perform? It was it because Vanilla sings ‘white white baby, sorry I mean ice ice baby..”

Another user went directly to the point, saying, “I don’t want to be a citizen of this country right now.” One user compared them to high school students, saying, “This is like the mentality of a middle school slumber party where all the “cool kids” think they’re so cool as they embarrass themselves. I don’t think it’s having the effect you think it is, Katie.”

Yet another user took a critical tone and said, “In a different age, no one would see this. Powerful government officials (and their tipsy wives) were largely hidden from the public. Watching this video and you realize the people in charge, like Kristi Noem, are fundamentally unserious.”

However, there were also comments that supported Noem and Miller. For instance, one such comment read, “For all you liberals out there with a confused look on your face, this is called ‘having fun.’ Try it sometime.” A number of comments also showed their support for ICE and the President for doing what he has been doing regarding the immigration issue.

Scenes from President Trump’s New Year’s celebration at Mar-a-Lago tonight pic.twitter.com/cDDUU8yuox — Cat Zakrzewski (@Cat_Zakrzewski) January 1, 2026

It should be noted here that, besides Miller and Noem, Trump’s year-end party saw a bunch of other prominent MAGA figures as well, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, as reported by The Independent. Trump’s three sons and wife, Melania Trump, were also at the party along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Since this party was hosted by Trump, it was only natural that the President gave a speech, the topics of which ranged far and wide. He criticized Minnesota Democrats over newly emerged charges of fraud and then indulged in self-praise for his tariffs. He also added that in 2026, he wanted to achieve “world peace.”