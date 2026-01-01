The Next MTG? MAGA Royalty Turns on Trump After Brutal ‘Political Retaliation’

For years, Rep. Lauren Boebert has been one of President Donald Trump’s most dependable MAGA supporters on Capitol Hill. She often echoed his grievances as her own. That’s why her sudden public criticism this week surprised many in Trump’s circle, where suspicion and settling scores have become common.

Boebert issued a rare statement condemning Trump’s veto of a bill that had received unanimous approval. This bill would have provided clean drinking water to rural communities across Colorado. The legislation passed both the House and Senate without a single opposing vote, which lawmakers usually celebrate as a sign of effective governance. Instead, it turned into a point of contention, and Boebert clearly felt the veto was not about policy but punishment.

“President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Why?” she asked in a statement.

Then she sharpened her tone by suggesting that Trump was acting out of personal grievance rather than principle.

“I must have missed the rally where he stood in Colorado and promised to personally derail critical water infrastructure projects. My bad, I thought the campaign was about lowering costs and cutting red tape.”

The bill in question, the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, aimed to complete a long-delayed pipeline project to deliver clean drinking water to many rural communities. For residents who have waited years for this project, Trump’s veto felt less like a political move and more like a blow.

Boebert went further, suggesting that the veto was “political retaliation” connected to Colorado’s refusal to release Tina Peters, a former county clerk convicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election. Peters received a nine-year prison sentence on state charges, which means the president cannot pardon her.

Trump praised Peters again on Wednesday and called for her release, sparking speculation that her case may have influenced his decision. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennett did not hold back, accusing Trump of seeking payback because the state “won’t bend to his corruption.”

This conflict also brought to light ongoing tensions between Boebert and the White House. Last month, she faced pressure to drop her push for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a campaign that has annoyed top officials and divided MAGA supporters.

“And I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability,” she said. “Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly distanced herself from Trump after years of unwavering support, after they parted ways over the release of the Epstein Files. Boebert now seems to be heading in the same direction. While she still supports much of Trump’s agenda, his decision that would harm her constituents directly could be her breaking point.

Boebert was called to the White House Situation Room in November during the height of the Epstein files conflict, where she met with senior officials like Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel. Like Marjorie, Boebert pushed for the release of the Epstein files.

Whether this indicates a permanent split or a temporary dissent is unclear but it shows even the most loyal MAGA followers have their limits.