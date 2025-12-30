“Cute Couple?” Gavin Newsom Takes a Swipe at Trump’s Photo — and It’s Not With Melania

California Governor Gavin Newsom needs no introduction to avid followers of international politics. The Democrat who previously served as the 42nd mayor of San Francisco has been a long-time Trump critic, often writing against the 79-year-old and his policies. Newsom recently took a jab at Donald Trump after musician Kid Rock shared a photo of the two golfing together.

Kid Rock posted a black-and-white image on social media showing himself smiling beside Trump in a golf cart, boasting that he had once again “golfed with your favorite President.”

In the caption, the rapper also referenced a duet by James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti, crediting Trump with introducing him to the performance, even though he misspelled the song title and Pavarotti’s name. “Can’t believe I have never heard this,” Kid Rock wrote.

Gavin Newsom reposted the picture with a mocking caption, calling the pair a “cute couple,” a move that quickly drew attention online.

Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti performing “This is a Mans World” – Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/F54vy5aHfy — KidRock (@KidRock) December 29, 2025

For those unfamiliar, Luciano Pavarotti was a renowned operatic tenor from Italy who enjoyed a prolific career. He was known as the “King of High Cs.” He has won several Grammy Awards alongside many other accolades. He succumbed to pancreatic cancer and died on September 6, 2007.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, is an American rapper and songwriter who rose to fame in the late 1980s through a hip-hop group called “Beast Crew.”

The Michigan native has delivered several hits like “Cowboy” (1999), ” Picture” (2002) and “All Summer Long” (2008). His younger sister, Jill Ritchie, is an actress. He was also nominated for a Grammy for his 2001 album, “American Bad A–” for Best Hard Rock Performance, losing out to Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio”.

Politically, Kid Rock has been a vocal supporter of the Republican Party, even though he often describes himself as philosophically libertarian. He has said his views are socially liberal on issues such as abortion and same-s– marriage, while remaining economically conservative.

🚨 KID ROCK is with President Trump as Trump signs an order to crack down on predatory entertainment ticket scalping pic.twitter.com/qPADgeg1In — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 31, 2025

He has publicly supported the legalization and taxation of marijuana and even harder drugs. Kid Rock met President Donald Trump in 2017 and maintained a cordial relationship. The duo frequently plays golf together, which we know is Trump’s favorite sport.

Earlier this year, Kid Rock joined Trump at the White House when an executive order addressing ticket scalping in the live entertainment industry was signed. Speaking on The Will Cain Podcast in June, the musician said he can call Donald Trump directly and considers him a dear friend.

Furthermore, other musicians such as James Brown, who passed away in December 2006, also had warm ties with Trump. In fact, in July, The New York Times published a photograph showing Trump, Brown, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Kid Rock just literally dropped the mic at the Trump rally. “God bless you all. God bless President Trump. God bless JD Vance. And, of course, God bless these United States of America.” 🎤 pic.twitter.com/pqrqxNmEzC — George (@BehizyTweets) January 19, 2025

The image reportedly appeared in Epstein’s controversial 50th birthday album, which was put together by his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty on five counts of s-x trafficking in 2021 and is serving her jail sentence.

After months of questions, Congress ordered the full release of Epstein-related DOJ files in November under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the DOJ to make all Epstein-related files public by December 19. However, DOJ has been publishing the records gradually and with heavy redactions, missing the bill’s December 19 deadline.

The huge dump of files contains a series of raunchy pictures, creepy screenshots, and messages of people allegedly involved in the s-x trafficking racket, including Trump. Epstein was arrested in 2019 and died shortly afterward in York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.