Gavin Newsom Ends the Year by Trolling Trump Over Epstein Files

https://x.com/search?q=Gavin%20Newsom%20Ends%20the%20Year%20by%20Trolling%20Trump%20Over%20Epstein%20Files&src=typed_query&f=top Gavin Newsom took a year-end swipe at his favorite target Donald Trump. To troll the President this time, he posted a message regarding the Epstein files. Newsom took to X to post a short video and mock Trump over documents released by the Department of Justice that reference the late convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein. The clip flashes between blank, redacted pages and documents that were briefly made public before being pulled back.

As the video starts, a voice can be heard saying, “And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end.” A headline appears on screen that reads, “DOJ defends removing Trump photo from Epstein files,” as Trump’s face and a removed image are displayed in the background. The DOJ released the first batch of Epstein-related records on Dec. 19. The documents included limited references to Trump’s name before portions were later withheld or removed.

TRUMP HATES EVERYTHING & EVERYONE. NEWSOM, BIDEN, OBAMA, TAYLOR SWIFT, MEXICANS, MATH, CANADA, DEMS, GOP, IMMIGRANTS, WOMEN, THE LAW, WINDMILLS, SOLDIERS, SALADS, KIMMEL, AMERICA, AND DEODORANT. BUT HE LOVED EPSTEIN. THEY COMPLETED EACH OTHER. TWO PEAS-ES OF SHIT IN A POD.🫶 pic.twitter.com/Lrfxv0RG7b — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) December 23, 2025

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November, the department is required to release records tied to Epstein, who died by self-harm in 2019. But according to officials, some material has been delayed to protect victims’ identities. Among the documents initially released were photos found on Epstein’s desk. Two reportedly showed Trump — one with his then-girlfriend Melania Trump and another with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The DOJ later removed the images “for further review.”

Newsom’s video overlays the redacted pages onto footage of Trump and Epstein speaking together. The two were reportedly friendly until a falling out around 2004. The montage is set to Mumford & Sons’ song White Blank Page. Trump has come under renewed scrutiny over his past ties to Epstein. He has dismissed the files as a Democratic “hoax” and for months resisted supporting legislation to release them, despite previously promising transparency during his campaign.

SINCE WE LOST EPSTEIN, DONNY HASN’T BEEN THE SAME. NO SMILES. NO ISLAND GETAWAYS. NO SPECIAL SECRETS. EVEN STEALING DOESN’T MAKE HIM HAPPY. HE USED TO LOVE DESTROYING DEMOCRACIES, NOW IT’S “EH”. NOW IN EVERY MEETING, AS DONNY FALLS ASLEEP, HE WHISPERS “JEFFREY ‘ROSEBUD’ EPSTEIN.” pic.twitter.com/fjDP6ECrnp — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) December 23, 2025

Toward the end of Newsom’s video, quotes from the Epstein files are visible. One reads, “Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware).” Another shows Epstein writing in an email, “I have met some very bad people… none as bad as Trump.” A 2020 email from the Southern District of New York claims Trump appeared on Epstein’s plane more times than earlier reported. One flight allegedly included “the only three passengers” being Trump, Epstein, and an unnamed 20-year-old woman.

After nearly 30,000 pages of documents were released Tuesday, the DOJ said the allegations involving Trump, submitted to the FBI ahead of the 2020 election, were “unfounded and false.” On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that “over a million more documents” potentially tied to the Epstein case will be released. She did not give a timeline.