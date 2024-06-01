Trump Goes Ballistic on Fox News Host for Arguing the Trial Isn’t Directed by Biden: “How Stupid!”

Donald Trump, unhappy with having his false claims challenged, slammed Fox News anchor, Shannon Bream, and pushed back on his unfounded assertion that President Joe Biden orchestrated his criminal hush money case. On Wednesday, May 29, as the jury commenced deliberations, Bream interviewed Trump's attorney, Alina Habba.

Habba mirrored her boss' baseless claims, deeming the trial as an 'un-American' and a 'Biden show' orchestrated by the president "to deflect the focus of the American people." According to IJR, Bream challenged the assertion by emphasizing that the trial was held at the state level, not federal. Habba argued, "If you have...concerns about whether he’s involved in this, look at the fact that he [Biden] is publicizing, literally publicizing, for tonight to have a speech if a verdict comes out.”

Bream in response, emphasized that "any president would naturally want to weigh in on something as historically significant" as the possibility of an ex-president being found guilty of a crime. Nevertheless, Habba persisted, arguing that Trump was the victim, being 'extorted' and treated 'unfairly'. Trump also penned a scathing attack on Bream on his Truth Social handle.

I never knew Shannon Bream was so “naïve.” In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!… pic.twitter.com/c38JoReYN0 — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) May 30, 2024

He wrote, "I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve.’ In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID! Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other trials as well – Meaning, his people, because he’s not mentally sharp enough to lead anything! Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else. Biden is incompetent and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win...He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!"

During the segment, Habba argued, "Look at how many logs they have of state officials – Letitia James, Fani Willis – visiting the White House and then tell me that this is not a Biden trial." In response, Bream reiterated, “The feds passed on these cases, is the point I’m making.” Unsatisfied, Habba retorted, “Yeah, the feds passed on this case. Also, [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cyrus Vance passed on this case years ago and Bragg passed on this case...You know when it came back? When he decided to run for office.” Habba also brought up actor Robert De Niro's recent press appearance outside the courthouse on behalf of the Biden campaign, asserting “how that’s not an indication that Biden” isn't a part of it.

Last year, as reported by Reuters, Fox News faced legal action from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging that the network knowingly propagated false claims suggesting their machines were involved in rigging the 2020 elections, echoing Trump's claims of election denialism. The media house ended up paying a hefty amount to settle the lawsuit.