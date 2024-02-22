Eric Trump Mocked Online After He Falsely Claims Dad Donald Trump ‘Built NYC Skyline’

Hours after a judge ordered former president Donald Trump to pay $355 million as part of his New York civil fraud trial, devoted son Eric Trump rallied against the verdict in a rant on Fox News. “My father built the skyline of New York City, and this is the thanks he gets?” he ranted against the ruling, a claim that's being blasted by viewers on social media.

In the case, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were each sentenced to pay $4 million, and the three of them are subject to further penalties. They swore to file an appeal against the verdict, which they've all dubbed to be unjust. In the aftermath of that, the former President's critics were quick to point out the factual inaccuracies in Eric's claim about his father, Donald, building New York City's skyline.

User Jonah Goldberg slammed Eric on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "This is funny for two reasons. 1) Trump in no way “built the skyline of New York City” and 2) The suggestion that Trump conducted any business anywhere at any time for any reasons other than selfishness or economic self-interest. Like he deserves NYC’s gratitude? LOL." Another user, Bill Kristol, mocked the devoted son on X, saying, "I grew up in New York City. I knew the skyline of New York City. Many people built the skyline of New York City. Donald Trump was not one of them."

For context, Donald is the owner or manager of many skyscraper properties in New York City. Some were constructed just for him, like Trump Tower. Others were constructed earlier by different owners, and Trump eventually bought a portion of the property or an interest in them. In other situations, Trump's business could be in charge of property management, but they did not construct or own the structures. Even with all of those attributes, the buildings still don't make up much of the city's famed skyline or even its most distinguishing elements.

As such, many social media users mocked Eric Trump's claim by referencing historical iconic monuments and alleging their fathers built them. User Jim Drumheller, for example, alleged on X mockingly, "My father built the Pyramids of Giza." Many other users took similar jabs with monuments like the Mayan Temples, Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Eiffel Tower, etc.

Some users even slammed the family for ruining different architectural marvels. User Andrea R slammed Trump on X, saying, "Your father destroyed historic Art Deco friezes that he pledged to preserve when he razed the Bonwit Teller building. Your tacky asses ruined more than you built." Another user slammed the Trump Towers and other buildings they've built, saying on X, "Trump towers in New York City are like the pieces of Jenga that if you remove them, nothing’s different. You mad twat."