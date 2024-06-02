This Husband of Jennifer Lopez Once Threatened to Release Their 12-Hour Wedding Video Tape

"A JLo sex tape? No, Not really", said Jennifer Lopez's ex and first-ever husband Ojani Noa who shot a 12-hour long video during his brief marriage with the songstress, and tried to sell the footage, as he told E! News. The now-49-year-old clarified that the tape isn't sexual in nature except for a few spankings and hence people should just not make a big deal out of it.

"They think I have a sex tape with her and that I'm trying to sell it," clarified Noa that the video has no intimate graphics, "My tape is from our honeymoon, the wedding, us hanging out. There's no nudity—maybe one spanking," adding, "There's moments of her fighting with her mom...couples having fun and kissing. If someone has a sex tape, it's not me."

Ed Meyer, Noa's agent, planned to show the tapes as evidence in the court battle between JLo and Noa. According to Radar Online, "Jennifer Lopez does not want the home videos to be entered into the open court record, where the media and the public can get copies of them and watch or share them. I will be filing the videos into the public court record on Monday."

JLo filed a $10 million lawsuit against Noa in 2009 to bar him from releasing the personal videos in the court shot while they were married for 10 months in 1997. Apparently, the actor was peddling a mockumentary about How I Married Jennifer Lopez: The J.Lo and Ojani Noa Story. However, Lopez was against the idea and hired lawyers from a top Los Angeles firm Lavely & Singer, and won court battles preventing him from releasing the tapes.

However, Noa asserted he intended no harm to anyone, "I'm not going to harm anybody." He reassured those concerned, "I'm a great guy. If I was going to hurt anybody I have had many, many chances to do it. I always wish her the best. The mockumentary is about me escaping from Cuba and living here. They think it's about her but it's not. It's about me."

Years later, after JLo moved on from Noa, and miraculously reunited with the other half of 'Bennifer' Ben Affleck (with whom she got engaged, called off the wedding, and reunited again), the model/entrepreneur predicted their 2021 marriage won't last because JLo is "addicted" to being in love.

Noa told the Daily Mail, "I wish her and Ben the best, but I'm not convinced it will last. Jen loves being in love but she's been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

He added, "We were together romantically for two years but friends for nearly a decade. We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage, she became a megastar. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back."