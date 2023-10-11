Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How She Reacted to Kim Kardashian’s Infamous Sex Tape Leak in 2007

Caitlyn Jenner didn't keep up when her step-daughter Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape leaked in 2007. The former Olympian is now revealing her first reaction after the news broke in the family and shedding light on whether she had prior information about the tape's content since she was married to Kris Jenner at the time.

In her documentary series House Of Kardashian, the 73-year-old reveals she was oblivious to the existence of any such tape until it finally leaked in 2007. And she maintained it that way even after it was accessible to the world. "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is, and I'm gonna go to the golf course," was Caitlyn's first reaction.

She also recalled the entire Kardashian clan was overwhelmed by the controversy. Her instinct was to remain distant from news, questions, or discussions about the SKIMS mogul's racy video with her ex Ray J, reported E! News. "To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," Caitlyn explained in her three-part docu-series.

She expounded further, "Kris [Jenner] never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened." The Olympic gold medalist also clarified she had no idea how it was made and eventually leaked and if 'Kim and Kris did work together' to release the NSFW footage.

"I have no idea," the I Am Cait alum said. "I never, ever once had that conversation—or did I want to have that conversation." Although Caitlyn came out clean of any involvement in the scandal, it was earlier reported Kim's ex, Ray J, alleged in May 2022 that the 'momager' watched two different sex tapes before finalizing which one to release, per Daily Mail.

However, the mother-daughter duo vehemently denied involvement in the sex tape release. They have maintained that it was leaked without their knowledge or consent. The controversy escalated because the NSFW tape was leaked before their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered.

But Kris said in a confessional, "When I first heard about Kim's sex tape, as her mother, I wanted to kill her. But as her manager, I knew that I had a job to do, and I really just wanted her to move past it." Much of the show's first episodes showcased discussions surrounding Kim's sex tape scandal and the newfound infamy.

The reality show's plotline continued to have the sex tape reference here and there. Kim expressed how the public scandal remained the only 'tag' in her life despite a successful career as a reality star and an entrepreneur. "That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life," the mother of four shared.

"I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist," adding, "And if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life, that's probably it." As for Caitlyn's relationship with the Kardashian girls, she recently spoke about it on ITV'sThis Morning. "When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others. I'm much closer to the Jenner side, you know, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt, my daughter Casey," revealed Caitlyn.

