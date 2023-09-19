'First love, die-hard.' Jennifer Lopez's first marriage with actor and producer Ojani Noa lasted only 11 months. The ex-couple tied the knot in February 1997, and the relationship was over by January 1998. Back then, Noa was a waiter, and JLo was about to become a superstar with her big break in the movie Selena. Despite a brief marriage, Noa still cares for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Barry King

Also Read: An Emotional Jennifer Lopez 'Almost' Had A Panic Attack on the Sets of 'Enough' Once

Their romance blossomed in the 1990s when Noa was employed at a restaurant owned by Gloria Emilio Estefan in Miami Beach. That is where he stole the Marry Me actor's heart, and the duo married soon after, as per Marca. However, the love faded after JLo rose to fame, affecting their marriage as they hardly spent time together. Although JLo moved on with Ben Affleck, some painful wounds were reopened for Noa.

Lopez has three failed marriages on her resume until she finally "miraculously re-united" with her soulmate Affleck 20 years after calling off their wedding. She is hopelessly in love with her love life with the Gone Girl actor, and the world is equally obsessed with the romantic tale of 'Bennifer.' But Noa isn't convinced that the couple would last "forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The occasional actor now lives a quiet life away from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. He shared his 'love' story with Lopez and said he, too, was the man she (Jennifer) wanted to spend a "forever" with. Noa shrugged and added, "Was three husbands and five engagements' ago." He recalled the days when he was the 'love of JLo's life.'

Also Read: JLo’s ‘Diva-Like’ Reputation Made Director Michael Apted Wary About Working With Her

"I wish her and Ben the best, but I'm not convinced it will last," confessed Noa. "Jen loves being in love, but she's been engaged six times." Adding, "Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever." He has been lying low up until now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ojani Noa Official (@ojaninoa1)

Also Read: When Jennifer Lopez Impersonated Her Once Best Friend Rihanna on ‘Saturday Night Live’

They finally parted ways in 1998 but remained friends afterward. JLo became an icon, while Noa stepped aside from the limelight. But the false rumors and labels of being the "penniless waiter" who was dumped by The Mother star prompted him to speak up now. The 49-year-old confessed that he was head over heels in love with her.

"There were many times I felt like Mr. Cinderella," he admitted. She was the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was," reported the Daily Mail. "We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years, it was too painful to talk about."

Noa continued, "I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back." He was fed up with the rumors and decided to tell the real story himself. "There has been so much written about Jen and I, especially in the past couple of weeks, most of it wrong. I want people to know the real story." "For many years, I felt burned, bruised. I think if she hadn't had all those people around her, then we might still be together," he added. "But I have my life, and I am happy. I still believe in love, and I hope Jen has finally found the love she has been looking for," concluded Noa.

More from Inquisitr

Despite Scorching Heat, Jennifer Slays in Suede Coat and Snakeskin Boots at the NYFW

Here Are the Reasons for the Growing Tensions in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Marriage