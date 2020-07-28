Derek Hough Was ‘Pretty Shocked’ When He Found Out Tom Bergeron Was Fired From ‘DWTS’

Derek Hough caught up with SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith this week to chat about all things dance. During the interview, Smith asked Hough his thoughts on Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews being fired from Dancing with the Stars.

“I guess I was pretty shocked,” Hough said. “Tom Bergeron is such a staple [on] Dancing with the Stars, and he’s a good friend of mine. You know, we’re friends. And he’s just a good man. He’s been there from the beginning and, you know, he’s just a great guy.”

Hough went on to suggest that the entertainment industry is always changing, saying that “nothing is certain.” While he does think that Tyra Banks will do a good job as the show’s new host, Hough admitted he sees both sides of the decision that was made.

“I feel optimistic,” Hough added, explaining that he wishes nothing but the best for his DWTS family. “I’m always sort of a cheerleader for shows to succeed… especially for shows that I’ve been a part of, that I love and I hold dear to my heart, I want Dancing with the Stars to succeed and do well.”

You can listen to the interview clip below.

Hough took home the Mirror Ball Trophy an unprecedented six times over the course of his 17 seasons on DWTS. He left the show in 2016 to pursue other career avenues, eventually joining World of Dance in May 2017, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.

While Hough may not be a part of the Dancing with the Stars family any longer, it is clear that he has made a lot of lifelong friends while bringing his incredible talent to the dance floor. One of those friends being, of course, Tom Bergeron.

Bergeron was the host of DWTS for all the show’s 28 seasons to date. News of his departure came as a shock to fans — and to him.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” Bergeron wrote on social media after finding out that he lost his job.

The former host seems to be taking the news in stride, making jokes whenever he can. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bergeron had a healthy reaction when his replacement was announced.

“I guess I won’t be getting back my monogrammed towels,” he tweeted, highlighting the fact that he and Banks have the same initials.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has been postponed due to the coronavirus but filming could begin sometime in the fall.