Ariana James Is ‘Born To Be Wild’ In Sexy, Topless Shot

Ariana James added some serious heat to her page this past weekend by posting a topless photo. The scandalous new snap was shared for her 2.4 million fans on Sunday, and it sent temperatures soaring.

The sizzling image captured the model posed outside. She did not use a geotag that revealed her precise location. In her caption, she told fans that she was born to be wild, and she added a palm tree and sun emoji to the end of her words. Ariana knelt on the ground where brown leaves surrounded her. At her back were tall grass and a single tree with a long branch that extended toward Ariana.

She positioned herself in the center of the frame and arched her back slightly. Ariana tucked her right arm near her side and rested her chin near her shoulder. The model closed her eyes, and her lips were slightly parted. She sizzled by going topless for the occasion. Ariana covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s nudity guidelines but still offered fans a tease of her cleavage. Her sculpted arms and shoulders were also on display.

On her lower half, the model sported tiny black bottoms that also left little to the imagination. The garment stretched across her hips and rode low in the front while its cut showed off her washboard abs and shapely thighs.

It also looked like Ariana was barefoot in the photo. The Miami-based model kept her look simple and did not add any jewelry to her skin-baring ensemble. She styled her long, black tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over one side of her shoulder.

It looked like she wore a natural application of makeup that included defined brows. Ariana also appeared to have brushed her cheeks with a light pink blush. She completed her look with what looked like a subtle pink gloss.

The update has been met with plenty of praise from the model’s massive fan base. Over 149,000 fans have double-tapped the image while an additional 1,600-plus left comments. The majority of Instagrammers raved over her fit figure while a few others commented with emoji instead of words.

“Every day I see your states and photos… When I’m about to give up I remember you,” one follower commented with a few heart-eyed emoji.

“You are the most divine!!! I love you Ari!!! You are the best and most beautiful!!” a second social media user added.

“Beautiful beautiful precious. God bless you admiration to,” another wrote.