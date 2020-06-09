Devin Brugman Puts On Leggy Display In A Plunging White Maxi Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

Devin Brugman returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a gorgeous new set of photos with her 1.3 million followers.

The 29-year-old often heats up her feed by showing off her figure in a sexy bikini from her Monday Swimwear line. Today, however, Devin traded in her swimsuit for a gorgeous white maxi dress and, judging by the reaction of her fans, they are certainly loving the change.

Devin looked absolutely flawless in the trio of photos that saw her rocking a wrap-style number from Cult Gaia that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The sleeveless number had thin straps that showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders and featured a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, leaving an eyeful of her ample cleavage well on display.

The garment cinched high upon Devin’s hips with a tie belt that accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection before flowing into a long, floor-length skirt with a daring side slit. The dramatic opening reached all the way up to the top of the model’s thigh, exposing one of her tanned and toned legs in its entirety.

All three images were snapped selfie-style through the reflection of a large mirror, with the first two capturing Devin standing up next to a shiny gold chair. She sat down in the final photo of the upload and had moved closer to the glass to offer her audience a better look at some of the details of her ensemble, including its wide armholes that flashed a teasing glimpse of sideboob.

Devin accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a bangle bracelet that gave her look the perfect amount of bling. Her dark tresses cascaded down her back in messy waves, and she added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include red lipstick, blush, and mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans of the swimsuit designer began showering her latest social media post with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy upload has already racked up more than 15,000 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

“So amazing! You look stunning,” one person wrote.

“In love with that dress on you,” commented another admirer.

“You’re such a beauty,” a third follower quipped.

“Still the hottest woman alive,” added a fourth fan.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Devin’s feed for another look at her phenomenal figure. She recently dazzled them again with a set of photos that saw her clad in an itty-bitty black bikini. The scanty swimwear ensemble was another hit, racking up nearly 46,000 likes and 467 comments to date.