‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Cannes Throwback Pics

French model Thylane Blondeau, who had been dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” as a child, stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers after posting a series of throwback pictures that documented her glamorous outfits while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

The festival was originally supposed to take place from May 12 to May 23, but was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, Blondeau’s behind-the-scene shots helped the memory of the show-stopping event live on.

Blondeau posted a total of six throwback pictures to her Instagram stories. The first picture posted was when she attended the event at just 16 years old.

In the shot, she wore a dark sheer top with black torn jeans while seated in a director’s chair. Surrounding her was what appeared to be her glam squad styling her long brunette locks. In a comment in the lower righthand corner, she thanked the president of L’Oreal.

Blondeau followed it up with a second behind-the-scenes shot, this time dressed down in a fluffy white bathrobe. On the back was printed L’Oreal Paris Cannes 2016. However, what might have been the most eye-catching detail of the story was the stunning view of the ocean in the background as Blondeau stood on a luxurious balcony.

The third shot was again from 2016, this time a black and white photograph of the model as she was chauffeured in a limousine to the prestigious event.

Though Blondeau did not offer fans a picture of her final ensemble, she wore a chic black gown with a crew-style neckline and hi-low hem to the event.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The fourth shot was an image of Blondeau modeling a gold gown at the 2017 festival. The gown again featured a crew neckline, though much of the top was sheer netting covered with sequined gold stars. The bottom of the dress also featured sheer panels and gold sequins.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Though the model wore the dress on the red carpet for the premiere of Okja, Blondeau posted a shot where she playfully posed in the dress while on a swing at the beach.

This was not the only beach shot that Blondeau posted. The very next picture featured the model wearing a dreamy bohemian down while she twirled along the shore. Blondeau was also pictured modeling the ensemble on the red carpet.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Last, but not least, Blondeau uploaded an image from 2018, where she dazzled in a retro-inspired black strapless gown, as seen below.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

However, Blondeau’s shot was a classic black and white color scheme, and the setting was a gorgeous staircase instead of the red carpet.

Blondeau is no stranger to wowing fans with her social media content. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the 19 year old recently dazzled fans after posing in a low cut top and metallic jacket.