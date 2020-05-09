Bru Luccas Sizzles In Timberland Boots & A Tiny Skintight Swimsuit

Brazilian bombshell Bru Luccas floored her 2.9 million Instagram followers after posting a new picture where she sizzled in a revealing swimsuit while on a hike.

For the occasion, Luccas wore a very revealing one piece. The garment was a matte eggshell hue, and the color accentuated the Instagram star’s golden skin. It also featured gray straps at the shoulders for an added accent.

The neckline was extremely low-cut, extending past Luccas’s bust-line while expertly flaunting her cleavage. The bottom of the swimsuit featured sides the extended to nearly her belly button in order to showcase her hips and accentuate her killer hourglass figure.

To complete the look, Luccas wore a pair of brown Timberland hiking shoes, which featured the company logo on the tongue of the boot.

Despite the fact that Luccas was on a physical excursion, she nevertheless made sure to wear glamorous makeup. Her look consisted of a strong brow and what appeared to be heavy eyeliner and mascara. The final touch was a dark red lip in the style of a vintage Hollywood bombshell. The lip shade added a fun bright of color to the ensemble.

Luccas’s brown locks were styled into a simple blowout, with a deep side part so that her hair cascaded over her right shoulder to reach her waist.

The setting for the shot was out in nature, and Luccas stood on a tree trunk as lush green leaves and branches offered a stunning background.

Fans went wild over the new update, awarding the post just shy of 100,000 likes and more than 620 comments in just three hours.

“Absolute weapon!!” one fan raved, with a heart-eye face, fire, and perfection hand emoji.

“Oh my god Bruuuu,” gushed a second, also using the fire emoji in addition to a pink heart.

“Simply gorgeous,” wrote a third, along with the flame symbol and a smiling face.

“The best ever,” concluded a fourth, along with two perfection hand symbols.

In addition the post, Luccas also updated her fans with a couple of Instagram stories that showed what appeared to be behind-the-scenes shots. In one story, Luccas showed off the view from the hike, with a sticker that displayed an 80 degree temperature reading.

In another, Luccas flaunted her long and toned legs as she stepped out of the car while wearing her Timberland boots.

This is not the first time that Luccas has worn swimwear during quarantine. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Brazilian had previously wowed fans after wearing a tiny unicorn printed bikini that left little to the imagination.