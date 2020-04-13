Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Drenched Swimsuit While Enjoying A Dip In The Pool

Gizele Oliveira gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Monday when she shared photos that showed her looking smoking hot in a sexy swimsuit while she took a dip in a pool.

Gizele’s swimsuit was an off-the-shoulder one-piece that featured a sexy cutout section on the back and a cheeky bottom. The black suit also gold ring details on the front and back, giving it a chic vibe.

The model’s post consisted of four snapshots that featured her in a swimming pool in water up to her waist. She did not say where or when the pictures were taken. Two of the images were black and white, while the other two showed Gizele in color.

The model wore her hair pulled back in a bun. As for her makeup application, she framed her eyes with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and mascara. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she wore a rose shade of lipstick.

The first picture, which was black and white, captured Gizele from behind. The image cut off just below her booty, giving her fans a nice look at her rear end. The shot also showed off her shapely back as she looked off to the side.

In the second photo, Gizele faced the camera. The color snap showed off the front of her wet bathing suit. She arched her back and flaunted her backside as she looked at something off camera.

Gizele flashed a bit of her bustline as she looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a sultry look in the third picture. It was another monochrome shot that showed the model from the back.

The fourth shot was another that caught Gizele from behind. It was in color, and it showed the model as she looked off at something to the side. The photo showcased her shapely back and shoulders.

Dozens of her fans raved over how sexy she looked in the snaps. More than 9,500 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it. Some took a minute to tell her what they thought about them.

“You are the most beautiful woman!” one admirer told her.

“Stunner,” a second Instagram user said.

“Gorgeous,” commented a third follower.

“Fire swimsuit!!!” a fourth fan said.

Last month, Gizele showed off considerably more skin in a series of photos that featured her modeling a pink tie-dye bikini while spending time on the beach in Rio de Janeiro.