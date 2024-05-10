Justin and Hailey Bieber Have Already Picked an Adorable Baby Name for Their First Child

After months of rumored separation, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber delighted fans with joyful news on Thursday, 9 May. The young couple is expecting their first child together and has already decided on a charming baby name. A close source told People that as soon as the would-be parents found out, it was 'just the best day for them.' "Everyone is excited for them," the source added. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

The couple jointly shared the happy news via their Instagram handles. Sharing a video montage and series of pictures, the Biebers captured moments of renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii. The Rhode founder radiated in an immaculate lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, highlighting her baby bump. She completed the ensemble with black Saint Laurent sunglasses, a headpiece that functioned as a veil, and a handcrafted lace head scarf. The couple posed for romantic pictures in a lush green field and showcased their matching wedding rings.

"They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed," the source continued. "They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed." Fans and celebs flooded the comments section with blessings and wishes as soon as the news broke. Chrissy Teigen commented, "Eeeee!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy...oh boy get ready!!! So exciting, so happy for you both!!" Fashion desgner, AimeeSong, echoed the sentiment, "You’re going to be such an incredible mama!!!!! Congrats you two!!"

As per E! News, the former model had been hinting at the big news through a visible change in her fashion choices in recent months. Hailey, who usually dressed in skimpier clothes whilst attending Coachella every year, donned a baggy leather jacket that covered her waist. Additionally, she wore a comfy babydoll-style dress with an empire waist that concealed her stomach when she and Justin were spotted earlier this month while on vacation in Hawaii. Another Easter egg was when, on TikTok, Hailey described perioral dermatitis as a 'skin disorder resembling acne or rosacea' and provided her followers with an updated skincare regimen. In March, she listed taking clindamycin and azelaic acid lotion, both of which are prescribed to expectant mothers because they are safe to use during pregnancy.