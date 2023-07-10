Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump in Latest Jaw-Dropping Maternity Outfit: “Hanging on by a Thread”

Kourtney Kardashian's edgy pregnancy style has made its way to a new social media platform.

The Poosh entrepreneur joined the new Meta app Threads earlier this week, where she bared her shaping baby belly in one of her first posts. The actress appeared in the photo wearing an electric-blue cropped jacket and skirt combination. The asymmetrical top had extra-long sleeves and zipper detailing, while the low-rise micro miniskirt was kept together on one side by three metal strands, per Harper's Bazaar.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Pictures, Celebrates Daughter Penelope Disick’s 11th Birthday

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The fur-lined skirt also has a hidden detail, with the mirror revealing a thong-revealing keyhole cutout at the back. She accessorized with silver peep-toe heeled sandals and minimal jewelry, and her black hair was styled in a disheveled lob. "Hanging on by a thread," she captioned the photo, sarcastically referring to both the app's name and the strings that keep her small skirt together.

Post by @kourtneykardash View on Threads

Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy last month at one of the drummer's Blink-182 gigs in Los Angeles, where Kardashian put up a banner that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant!" The joyful moment was inspired by the music video for one of the band's most popular tracks, 1999's All the Small Things, in which a fan puts up a sign with the same phrase.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Says No to Dietary Restrictions, Indulges Her Pregnancy Cravings Instead

On Monday, Kardashian flaunted her baby bump while out in a pink bikini with TikTok star Addison Rae. Rae, 22, is seen in the first snap humorously stroking Kardashian's baby stomach while the reality star poses for the camera while holding up her hair, per PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Discuss Their Uneasy Relationship Which Started After Their 2020 Fight

The couple then posed for photos before the soon-to-be mom-of-four was photographed laying on a sun lounger wearing a denim Prada sun hat and shades. Rae was seen humorously staring at the camera as Kardashian held her baby belly in the background. Kardashian already has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Penelope, 11; Reign, 8, and Mason, 13. Meanwhile, Barker, 47, has three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In late June, the couple revealed the gender of their baby in an Instagram video. In the video, Barker starts a drumroll and kisses his wife before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers appears behind them, revealing that the couple is expecting a boy. The couple had a gender reveal party for the same and invited close family. The two revealed that they put together the party in less than 48 hours!

On Instagram, the couple celebrated their baby's gender once more, posting more photographs of the event with the remark, "Little drummer boy coming soon." Kardashian posted maternity photographs, to which Barker teased in the comments section, "I already know his name."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

More from Inquisitr

Poosh Founder Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth Is $65m: She “Doesn’t Need Family or Sisters to Make Money”

Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of The Family Drama Anymore, Wants To Focus On Poosh