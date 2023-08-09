‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Slams Ron Desantis With Nursery Rhyme: “Where Is the First Aid Kit”

As the first GOP debate approaches, Florida Governor and prominent GOP figure Ron DeSantis has made a significant change within his campaign team, replacing his campaign manager. According to NBC News, Generra Peck has been substituted for James Uthmeier in a move that signals a shake-up within DeSantis' campaign strategy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: Ana Navarro ‘Shocked’ By Donald Mar-A-Lago Toilet Photos Released by Justice Department Post Indictment

While Peck's role as campaign manager has been reassigned, she will continue to contribute as a senior advisor in DeSantis' campaign as he gears up for the 2024 Presidential race. This substantial adjustment in campaign leadership has prompted reactions from various quarters, including Ana Navarro, co-host of The View and an outspoken commentator on political matters. Ana Navarro, known for her use of memes and critical comments targeting Ron DeSantis in the past, chose a different approach this time by employing a humorous nursery rhyme to make her point.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Navarro took to Twitter in response to the news about DeSantis' campaign staff reshuffle and shared a personalized version of the popular children's nursery rhyme, Wheels on the Bus. In her tweet, Navarro shared a screenshot of a news article detailing the replacement of DeSantis' campaign manager with his chief of staff in the latest personnel adjustment. Accompanying the screenshot, Navarro cleverly wrote, "The wheels on the bus are falling off, falling off, falling off. The wheels on the bus are falling off, falling off, falling off. Where is the First Aid kit? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

The wheels on the bus are falling off, falling off, falling off.

The wheels on the bus are falling off, falling off, falling off.

Where is the First Aid kit? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gUBIqK7n2S — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 8, 2023

Also Read: Ana Navarro Reunites With ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar in Hamptons: "Take Little Time to Enjoy the View"

Navarro's knack for humor and her unique adaptation of a well-known nursery rhyme resonated with her followers and fans, who have consistently praised her witty commentary on political events. Her creative spin on the nursery rhyme served as a light-hearted yet pointed commentary on the changes happening within DeSantis' campaign. The Twitter post went viral and was popular among fellow political commentators.

I expect the wheels to fall off any bus that you ride on — A🪓E (@RealDealAxelrod) August 9, 2023

Also Read: ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Posts Memes About Donald Trump After His Indictment: "Never Gets Old"

A user named Derek Miller on the thread tweeted, "Is there a first aid kit on the bus?" While another user, John Johnson, chimed in saying, "When will all the candidate realize he’s the problem, not the staff." Navarro's use of humor to make her point about DeSantis' campaign shake-up reflects her continued engagement in political discourse through a distinctive and relatable lens for the population of states. Her sarcastic tweet has also prompted wider discussions online about the current political scenario in the United States of America. Former President Donald Trump's indictment and the rift between the Republicans for the presidential nomination have gripped the country with several uncertainties.

Looks like that bus is meeting the repo man. — Meidas Rick 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@RandallUhrig) August 8, 2023

As the GOP debate draws closer, DeSantis' campaign moves will undoubtedly continue to be a subject of interest and conversation. Navarro's nursery rhyme adaptation, however, remains the most hilarious commentary by her to date on the Republicans.

References:

https://twitter.com/ananavarro/status/1689022946986049536

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/ron-desantis-replaces-campaign-manager-james-uthmeier-rcna98774

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Host Ana Navarro Slammed For Calling Ron Desantis ‘Disgusting Hypocrite’: "Paid to Spew Hate"

'The View' Host Ana Navarro Makes Special Guest Request While Revealing Favorite Summer Read: "The Best"