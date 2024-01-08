Christine Brown, one of the stars of the popular reality TV show Sister Wives, declared her new husband, David Woolley, as her true love, when she marked her departure from the polygamous Brown family. This announcement marked a significant shift from her years in a polygamist relationship with Kody Brown.

Despite the positive portrayal of Christine's new marriage to Woolley on camera, fans are concerned about the wellbeing of the pair. The 51-year-old reality TV personality's highly anticipated wedding special is divided into two parts, with the first episode premiering on Sunday, January 7, and the second following on the 14th.

The new couple's journey began when they first connected on an online dating site in October 2022. After meeting in person two months later, the couple got engaged by April 2023. Their wedding took place on October 7, 2023, in an opulent ceremony held in Utah. Despite the apparent joyous occasion, some fans are unconvinced about the authenticity of Christine's happiness in her new relationship.

Reddit discussions have been buzzing with fans sharing their thoughts ahead of TLC's two-episode wedding special. One fan per The U.S. Sun expressed, "I hope Christine is truly happy, but I feel like if she were really feeling protective and in love, she would guard this relationship from the public eye." Another Redditor per the outlet speculated, "Christine is happy now, so I no longer see her as a reliable narrator; everything is going to be overhyped fluff, even if she’s lying through her teeth."

A third fan voiced reservations about Brown rebounding quickly after leaving a cult, expressing a lack of excitement about the situation. Meanwhile, some viewers expressed, "I'm interested in watching it, but... she's not an authentic personality; she's a 'reality TV' character." Despite public skepticism, the fairytale wedding at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, generated significant interest. While several photos from the event were shared online, much of the ceremony was kept private, reserved for the TLC special.

As the only remaining wife of Kody, Robyn stands as a solitary figure in the realm of his marriages, while the other three of his former wives have chosen separate paths after years of polygamy, as reported by TODAY. Recently, Christine celebrated her newfound happiness in marriage to Woolley. While immersed in her joy with Woolley, she opened up about a topic that had never been publicly discussed before—the intimate details of her past relationship with her ex.

According to The U.S. Sun reports, she shared these revelations during a conversation with Heather McDonald on her podcast, Juicy Scoop. Although the primary focus was on Christine;s current life and what lies ahead after her time on the reality TV show, she candidly delved into the intricacies of her intimate life with her ex-husband, Kody.

