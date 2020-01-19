Sierra Skye Eats Curly Fries While Posing In A Car And Wearing A Cleavage-Baring Top: ‘Late Night Snack’

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye frequently impresses her fans with sultry photographs of herself posing in scintillating outfits that often flaunt her curvy figure. The beautiful model loves to flaunt her perfectly maintained all-over tan and her busty chest.

On Sunday afternoon, she shared yet another jaw-dropping pic of herself wearing a ring detail halter top patterned with an old school heart and roses. The plunging neckline allowed Sierra to show off her ample cleavage. She paired her top with light blue denim jeans that sat low on her hips, just below her taut belly.

To accessorize, the vixen wore a thick silver chain necklace with a matching bracelet, thin silver hoop earrings, and a diamond belly button stud. She also sported a french manicure on her nails and wore her hair in a high fountain ponytail.

The stunner didn’t state where the photograph was taken, but she posed by reclining in against the orange leather interior of a car. It appeared that she had previously stopped by Jack in the Box for curly fries as she held one close to her mouth and wrote that she was out for a snack in her caption.

Makeup and hair artist Diana Shin handled her gorgeous makeup application. Diana perfectly executed dramatic winged eyeliner and powdered the model’s lids with shimmery eyeshadow, she also applied an even layer of her chosen shade of foundation and contoured her immaculate cheekbones with a heavy dusting of bronzer and highlighter. On her lips, Sierra wore a glossy pink shade. To complete the look, eyebrows were expertly sculpted by a skilled hand.

Within thirty minutes, the beauty’s snap accrued over 19,000 likes and 100 comments. Fans immediately took to Sierra’s comments section to compliment her outfit and body, and a few wondered if she had actually eaten the curly fries.

“OMG… you are an absolute stunner and suppa hottie…an adorably gorgeous baby doll,” a fan wrote, adding three heart-eyes and three kissing-face emoji to their remark.

“Ed hardy vibes tho,” remarked a second person, referring to the pattern on her top.

“Seeing this makes me want to dye my hair this colour,” chimed in a third admirer.

“I wish i looked like that after eating curly fries,” said a fourth user.

Previously, Sierra shared a photo of herself busting out of a vibrant orange dress. That outfit also contained a daring cutout that showcased the magnificent curves of her breasts, and her deeply bronzed skin. That image racked up more than 118,000 likes.