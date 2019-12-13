Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Shows Off Insane Figure In Nude Underwear

Natalie Roser shared a hot new post to her Instagram page in which she showcased her killer figure and her fans are in awe.

On Friday, December 13, the Australian Maxim model took to the popular social media app to share a triple update of herself in underwear, teasing her 1.1 million Instagram fans.

In the photo, Roser stood in front of a wall somewhere in Los Angeles, as indicated via the tag added to her post. The white background allowed her tanned body to pop even more.

In all three photos, Roser wore a dark beige underwear set. The bra had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping accentuate her ample cleavage. The bra also featured adjustable straps that went over her shoulders.

Roser teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms with thin straps that sat higher on her sides, leaving quite a bit of skin on her hips visible. As per the caption, her underwear is from her own brand, Rose and Bare, which she launched this year. Roser discussed the approach of Rose and Bare’s very first Christmas.

The model had her blond hair brushed back and styled down in natural strands that fell over her shoulders. Roser completed her look with a reddish brown shadow that matched the color of her underwear. She paired it with a neutral color of lipstick and bronzer that helped accentuate the structure of her face.

In all three photos, Roser was in the same location and wore the same look. However, the first shot shows the model facing the camera as she stood tall against the wall. In the second, she knelt down on the floor with her side to the camera, tilting her head back with her arms over her head. Finally, the third shows Roser kneeling down with her arm stretched in front of her. Her gaze was fixed at some point on the horizon as her lips were parted.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within hours, the photo had garnered about 15,000 likes and more than 230 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Merry Christmas @roseandbare!!!” one user chimed in.

“It’s a party!!” said another fan, trailing the words with red heart emoji.

“Stunning,” a third user raved, including a string of fire emoji at the end of their comment.