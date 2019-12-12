Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Gets Dirty In Leopard-Print String Bikini On The Beach

Cindy Prado dropped jaws in a tiny string bikini with sand caked on her backside in her latest Instagram, which she shared with her fans on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, the blond bombshell rocked a leopard-print bikini in a five-slide update that was sure to get the pulses of her followers racing. Cindy stunned as she tugged at her tiny two-piece and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The Cuban model flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, ample cleavage, curvy hips, and lean legs. However, it was Cindy’s sand-covered booty that seemed to steal the spotlight in the post.

The model wore her long, golden locks in a deep side part and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders in the photos. She also opted for a full face of gorgeous makeup, rocking sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a matching bangle bracelet on her wrist.

Of course, Cindy’s over 846,000 followers fell in love with the post, with many of them flocking to click the like button over 5,500 times while leaving nearly 130 comments in less than an hour after the photos went live on the social media site.

“Looking extremely beautiful and amazingly sexy,” one of Cindy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Wowow you being this beautiful is almost unfair for other human beings,” another fan gushed over the model.

“I see you!! You’re a hottie forever!! Love this and you!!” a third social media user stated.

“When someone comments about sand on your booty,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy stunned fans just two days before her sandy bikini photo when she wore a skintight black dress with red embellishments on it, which was made by White Fox Boutique. She stood on a balcony that overlooked the Miami skyline lit up at night.

In the caption of the photo, Cindy told fans how much she loves living in Miami, which gives her the change to be both a beach bunny and a city girl due to gorgeous beaches and the party hot spots.

That post proved to be a popular one as well for Cindy Prado, as it has earned the model more than 15,000 likes and over 240 comments to date.