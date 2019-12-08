Cuban Model Lisa Morales Flaunts Thick Thighs & Curvy Booty In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Lisa Morales shared some racy for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy. This time the brunette bombshell put her delicious derriere and thick thighs on display in a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes.

The 34-year-old uploaded three tantalizing images onto her social media account. The first photo showed Lisa sporting a long-sleeved denim jacket and a pair of Levi Daisy Dukes. While others struggle to wear denim on denim, Lisa sizzled in the outfit.

Adding to the sex appeal of the photo, Lisa kicked up her heels while peering over her shoulder. Of course, Lisa didn’t wear just any pair of heels either. She slid into a pair of killer stilettos with an ankle strap that drew the attention all the way from the hemline of her teeny pair of shorts to the tips of her toes.

The second photograph showed another profile view of the social media influencer. The art detail on the back of her denim jacket provides a colorful contrast to the washed-out denim look. The pic also gave Lisa’s fans a closer look at her hair and makeup.

The diva wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, smoky eyes, eyeliner, and generous lashings of black mascara. The model rounded off her look with a natural shade of lipstick that mimicked her natural lip color. Lisa wore her hair in a deep side-path, allowing her brown tresses to cascade in soft waves down her one shoulder.

In the final snap, the Cuban-born Lisa showed her fans how to accessorize a pair of humble Daisy Dukes. She donned a pair of sunglasses and a navy clutch bag with a metal chain strap. Lisa looked absolutely sensational.

Unsurprisingly, Lisa’s fans ravished her Instagram offering. In her caption, she let them know that she customized her own signature fit at Levis that day. In the background, one can see that Lisa was at The Levi’s Tailor Shop where she managed to get her pair of bespoke jeans.

Loading...

While many followers simply liked her photo, others posted heart and fire emoji to let her know that they appreciated the pics. Other fans also posted comments and complimented Lisa on her fabulous figure and sense of style.

“I love it!! You look amazing! I’m also really happy they have stuff for curvy girls now,” one fan said. She referenced Lisa’s comment that Levi now accommodates girls with curves too.

One follower posted a particularly sweet comment that read, “I’ll take it all including you in my pocket.”