Ireland Baldwin Shares The Love In Cut-Out Top On Instagram

Ireland Baldwin shared a new Instagram update with her fans today, and her captions were all about the love. She posed in a flirty ensemble, which consisted of a matching top and skirt. They were both black with white, vertical stripes. There was a small pocket on the front right of the top, with a small logo in the center. The top had short sleeves and a slightly cropped cut, along with a large, oval-shaped cut-out on her chest. This left her cleavage on display, along with parts of her toned midriff. Her skirt was short with soft pleating.

The stunner wore minimal makeup and flaunted her natural beauty. This included light lipstick and a hint of mascara. She wore her hair down in a casual, side part with her blond locks falling in front of her right shoulder. Ireland placed her hands on her hips and gave a sultry look with her lips slightly parted. Her arm tattoos peeked through, and she accessorized simply with a single ring on her left hand. Some of her tattoos included a vampire mouth and one of Totoro, the main character from the Hayao Miyazaki film.

The model posed in front of a blank wall. She was well-lit, and her skin appeared flawless.

She advised her fans to tell their parents that they love them, and noted that if they don’t have any, that they could tell her that they love her. Fans seemed to appreciate the photo and captions, as they left plenty of nice messages in the comments section.

“I have a mom and dad but love you too,” wrote an admirer.

“I [love] u forever and ever @irelandbasingerbaldwin,” gushed a fan, using the blue heart emoji.

“I love you, @irelandbasingerbaldwin. And your Mom and Dad too, by the way! Hope you have a wonderful Saturday,” expressed a fan, referring to Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger.

Others were distracted by the blonde’s good looks.

“I wish I had your figure!!!!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another social media update in mid-November where she rocked a crop top. She was seen standing in front of a bed, as she wore the Harley-Davidson top and a pair of black bottoms. Ireland completed the look with a pair of thigh-high boots. The first photo showed her standing with her right hand behind her neck, as she looked up. The final photo showed her posing with her left leg in the air.