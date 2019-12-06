Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking-Hot In A Tight Top And Bold Yellow Pants

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast treated her 3.3 million followers to another attitude-filled Instagram update that flaunted her bold personal style.

Chanel took the picture in front of a solid black background with nothing else visible beside herself. The bombshell rocked a tight striped top in vibrant shades of orange, green, pink, and white. The top had a closed neckline that hid Chanel’s cleavage, but the fitted silhouette highlighted her curves. She paired the colorful top with an equally striking pair of pants that had interesting details at the hem and a high-waisted fit. The overall look flaunted Chanel’s hourglass figure and served up some major style.

Chanel accessorized with a few layered necklaces, large hoop earrings, bracelets, and a pair of strappy black high heels. Her brunette locks were down in gentle waves and she rocked a bright hue on her lips that matched the pink shade on her shirt. Her lips were parted as she stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. Other than her bold lip color, her makeup was natural, with simple shades that highlighted her beauty. For the caption of the post, she told her followers that she stays “WOKE.”

She posed in a squatting position that accentuated her curves and added some major drama.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get over the sizzling post, and it racked up over 6,900 likes within just 27 minutes. Many fans, who may know the rapper from her music or from her appearances on the MTV show Ridiculousness, filled the comments section with praise.

One admirer was thinking about Chanel’s looks over the years and how they seemed to continually improve, and said the following.

“[T]he thing is is you’re just going to get more beautiful and more beautiful I mean you’re cute now but I think in 10 years you’re going to just be gorgeous.”

A second Instagram user called Chanel a “gorgeous angel.”

Another fan commented, “stunning as usual, you don’t need beauty sleep, you’re spectacular in every way already, and I love the vibrant colours, gorgeous outfit. Stay WOKE lovely lady.”

The pint-sized powerhouse isn’t afraid to flaunt her curvaceous physique and frequently opts to rock outfits that show off a bit of cleavage. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a picture of herself in a deep purple look with a plunging neckline that exposed her assets. Her hair was pulled back off her face in a sleek high ponytail and she layered on several delicate silver necklaces for an overall vibe that was simple, yet super-sexy.