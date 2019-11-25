Tyra Banks Exposes An Eyeful Of Cleavage Underneath Open Blazer At 2019 American Music Awards

Tyra Banks was one of the many famous faces to show up at last night’s American Music Awards, where she presented Halsey with the award for Favorite Song in the Pop/Rock genre.

The model took to her Instagram page shortly before the show to give her followers a sneak peek at her look for the star-studded event, and, judging by the reaction, it was an absolutely hit.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine cover girl posed outside on her white patio next to a large plant as she showed off her smoking hot look for the annual awards show that sent her 6.6 million followers into an absolute frenzy. The 45-year-old sported a two-piece suit by designer Don Morphy that was both sexy and chic, and sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Tyra rocked a long, brown blazer for the evening, and scrunched the sleeves up to her elbow to give them a 3/4 length. She opted to wear the jacket unbuttoned, letting it fall open to reveal that she was sporting nothing more than a plunging black bra underneath. The sexy lingerie top that appeared barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience and making for a seriously NSFW display that proved impossible to be ignored.

On her lower half, the former America’s Next Top Model host rocked a pair of matching pants that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The pleated bottoms were tapered at the ankle, and sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection even more.

Tyra added some edge to her look with a pair of black fingerless gloves, and wore a tall fedora hat with a speckled pattern on the bottom of its wide brim. Her long blond tresses were straightened and worn down, with some of her locks cascading over her shoulder and all the way down to her waist. Tyra also donned a gorgeous makeup look that included a metallic nude lip, shimmering brown eye shadow, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the star’s look for the AMAs was showered with praise by her millions of fans. As of this writing, the Instagram post debuting her ensemble has earned over 130,000 likes since going live 16 hours ago. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for Tyra’s jaw-dropping display.

“This is hot!” one person wrote.

Loading...

“I’m blown away,” said another.

“Girl how do you just keep on looking better, you’re like fine wine!” commented a third.

The runway queen often dazzles her fans with her incredible looks. She showed off a similar ensemble in another recent Instagram upload that saw her rocking another blazer with dramatic square shoulders that she wore open, revealing her skimpy bra top underneath. The outfit also proved popular with her audience, earning over 114,000 likes since going live on her page.