Angela Simmons Snacks On Cheetos With Legs Spread Open On Instagram

Angela Simmons has posted yet another eye-grabbing photo to her Instagram page, but this one might be her most outrageous yet.

In the snap, the Growing Up Hip Hop star is sitting on a couch with her legs spread open and a large open bag of Cheetos between them. Angela appears to be nude except for a bright orange hooded jacket and a pair of gold heels. She’s also nonchalantly looking at her camera and giving the impression that this display is part of her regular night-time routine.

The photo currently has over 160,000 likes on Instagram and more than 3,000 comments.

Angela’s fans jumped into the comments section to share their appreciation for the photo and a couple of them used the word “meal” to compliment her.

“F**k the snack, I want the meal,” one fan wrote.

“Whole meal,” another commenter added.

Others made quips inspired by the bag of Cheetos.

“Chester the Cheetah is one lucky cat,” one person joked.

“She Cheat, I Cheat. We #Cheetos,” another wrote.

Angela followed up the post with some more photos of herself in the orange ensemble and her cheezy snack. In her most recent post, she’s standing in a kitchen and striking a provocative pose that shows of her legs.

“After hours be like……. lol,” she wrote before revealing that her shoes are from Fashion Nova. It looks like she has got on pair of their “Don’t Sleep On It” heels which retail for $34.99 on their website.

This is hardly the first time that the daughter of hip hop legend Rev Run has posted some sizzling snaps on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, in the lead up to her birthday, the reality TV star/entrepreneur posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy orange bikini that left little to the imagination. She paired the swimsuit with a lacy black coverup, delicate gold body jewelry and a pair of sunglasses. One of the photos has accumulated over 250,000 likes and over 3,000 comments. The other currently has over 360,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments.

More recently, she’s also showed off her curves on Instagram in a barely-there white bikini with an eye-catching fringe detail.

On her birthday, she shared a photo of herself in a black lacy teddy and a sheer pink robe with matching fur trim. In some of the other photos posted on the day, she’s wearing the same outfit but is also surrounded by some of her friends who are dressed in pink satin robes.

To see more of Angela Simmons and her smoking hot Instagram updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.