Jessica Killings Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Very Revealing Lace Bodysuit On Instagram

American model Jessica Killings — aka Charm Killings — recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a series of hot pictures.

In one of her latest shares, the model could be seen rocking a blue lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline, one that not only allowed the model to show off her perky breasts. That’s not all, but the racy ensemble also enabled the model to put her bare chest on full display.

The stunning model wore her raven-colored tresses into soft waves, while she accessorized with two studded hairpins to make a style statement. Jessica opted for a full face of makeup, including a nude shade of lipstick, a slick of brown blusher to accentuate her cheek bones, and lots of eye liner and mascara to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while she informed in the caption that the outfit was from Adore Me lingerie.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the picture has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 290 comments. Her second picture in the same outfit accrued an additional 39,000 likes and over 260 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, a lot of Jessica’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture, including Camilla Gimenez, Uldouz, Dajana Gudić, Lindsey Pelas and Valeria Orsini, among others.

“How are you so hot?” one of Jessica’s fans questioned.

“Wow! You’re simply hypnotizing,” another fan chimed in.

“Damn! You’re killing it, Killings,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan interjected the following remark to praise the hottie.

“Good Lord, Jess! You’re looking damn good, girl. WOW!!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredibly beautiful,” “dream lady,” “too sexy,” and “you’re a goddess,” to praise the model.

Apart from the lace bodysuit pics, Jessica treated her fans to a hot picture where she could be seen rocking a set of purple lingerie that struggled to contain her assets. She styled her hair with a purple band, wore a full face of makeup, held a telephone in her hands, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, the model wrote that she’s pretending to talk on the phone so that she could avoid real-life conversations, adding that no one is talking her either.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the sexy lingerie set was also from Adore Me Lingerie.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica is an ambassador for the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova. Aside from that, she also frequently models for various other brands, including Pretty Little Thing and 1st Phorm.