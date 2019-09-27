Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Nearly Busts Out Of Cheetah-Print Bikini

Summer may be officially over, but that doesn’t mean temperatures are cooling down. Ana Cheri heated things up on Instagram when she uploaded a photo in which she was seen rocking a cheetah-print bikini.

In the photo, the beauty was sitting outside on a white lounge chair. The bikini accentuated her curves in all the right places. The bandeau-style top featured shoulder straps and a plunging neckline, giving viewers a nice look at Ana’s cleavage. In fact, the low-cut number looked like it hardly contained her breasts. The bottoms were high-cut, showing off the round curve of Ana’s hips as she sat on the edge of the seat cushion.

Ana’s makeup was flawless. Her brows were dark, and she wore smokey eye shadow with thick lashes. She wore pink gloss, which made her full lips shine in the outdoor light. Her long hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder as she looked down and pouted for the camera. Ana added some bling to the sexy look with gold hoop earrings and a few necklaces. Her bronze skin glowed in the sunlight, creating a sensual look.

In the post’s caption, Ana encouraged her fans to be positive while plugging a brand of CBD oil.

Many of the model’s 12.3 million followers gushed over how pretty Ana looked in the snap, with “stunning” being a common word found in the comments. Other admirers complimented Ana on her fabulous body.

“Damn girl you look fine,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing beautiful body,” said another follower.

“Hot as always,” commented one admirer.

One fan told Ana the photo was “absolutely breathtaking.”

Such responses are not uncommon when it comes to Ana’s posts. She has a body that can rock just about any kind of look. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she thrilled her fans wearing a crop top that put her curves on display. But the beauty has proven that she can also look just as hot in feminine dresses.

The Instagram sensation has put in the hard work to build her physique. She recently shared in an Instagram post that she was spending time in the gym to bulk up. She said she spent so much time in the gym breaking down her muscles, she needed the proper nutrients to build them back up. She added that a combination of protein and creatine was her go-to for building muscle.

Fans wanting to see more of Ana can follow her Instagram account.