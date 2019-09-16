‘Playboy’ Beauty Kindly Myers Gets Sexy In Tiny Shorts & Cleavage-Baring Top

Kindly Myers is effortlessly sexy, even in her most casual of clothing. The Playboy model took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a video update with fans, and although she was dressed casual, she was still stunning.

In the clip, Kindly tells her fans that she has started using her Snapchat account again, and encouraged her followers to go check her out on the app for more updates and sexy photos.

Myers wore a skintight black tank top in the video, which showed off her ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist. She also flaunted her long, lean legs by pairing the shirt with tiniest shorts, as they’re so short they can barely be seen peaking out from under the shirt.

Kindly wore her long, blonde hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands, which fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a dainty chain and cross pendant around her neck as she sat on her couch in the laid back post.

Myers also sported a full face of makeup for the video, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly shared another sexy snap of herself to her story over the weekend, as she posted a selfie of her sporting a very skimpy camo bikini top, which could barely contain her bust.

The camo print likely means something special to the model, who served in the United States Army as a logistical specialist before going on to serve four years in the National Guard.

The Kentucky native is also a huge sports fan and previously opened up about her love for the University of Kentucky in an interview with Larry Vaught.

“I’m always so happy when Kentucky comes to [town]. I really like seeing that blue everywhere,” Myers said in the interview, adding that she loves watching the games and meeting other Wildcat fans.

“I do love to meet all of the fans. I watch the games at Tootsies [bar] and I love when there is a crowd cheering the Cats on inside the bar.”

In addition, Kindly Myers revealed that she always believes Kentucky will win when she’s watching them play basketball. Heightline has reported that Kindly has a real love for the sport and even had a goal to become a Lady Wildcat at one point before heading off to the Army.